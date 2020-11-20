For the first time since 1983, the Union Wildcats are headed to the MSHSAA football semifinals.
Union (7-4) knocked out Festus (10-2) Friday night at Stierberger Stadium in a Class 4 quarterfinal game, 34-25.
Gavin Wencker scored five rushing touchdowns and intercepted a pass to lead Union's team effort.
The Wildcats led from the opening drive, but had the lead cut to 20-19 early in the third quarter.
However, the Union defense held and Wencker scored the next two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Union went on to win.
It is Union's fourth semifinal appearance. Union also played in the MSHSAA semifinals in 1975, 1980 and 1982. In 1983, Union was the state runner-up.
The Wildcats will play either MICDS (5-0) or Hannibal (8-2) next week in the semifinals. MICDS and Hannibal are playing Saturday in a quarterfinal game in Hannibal.
Date, time and location are to be announced following Saturday's quarterback