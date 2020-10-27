Homecoming night had everything the Blue Jays could have wanted.
Plenty of touchdowns to go around, a win in the conference finale and a fair amount of cardboard.
The Blue Jays were without three of their seniors their Week 8 contest Friday, Oct. 16, a 48-20 win against Ft. Zumwalt East — Owen Bartlett, Louis Paule and Davis Gruber.
All three missed the game due to quarantine protocols.
However, that did not stop the trio from being represented in the postgame victory celebration.
Senior members of the football team have cardboard cutouts with their likeness made up on team picture day that are displayed near the field each home game. Teammates made sure the likenesses of Bartlett, Paule and Gruber were snatched up after the win and carried over to the bleachers for the celebration and postgame song in front of the home crowd.
“The coolest part is we have three guys out quarantined and our seniors go grab their stand-ups and make sure they’re a part of the breakdown there at the end,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “I think that says all you need to know about our program and the bond and the trust and family that we’ve built.”
One of the absent trio had even more to celebrate as Bartlett was crowned Homecoming king.
“Owen has come a long way and been a huge part of our defense,” Heflin said. “It killed me to have to tell those guys they were quarantined and couldn’t come. I know they want to be here and it was a tribute to those guys. I just want to get them back as quick as possible because they are a major part of this team.”
Bartlett was one of two members of the homecoming court absent from the festivities along with queen candidate Randi Jenkins.
Queen Grace Bryson was there in person and helped to crown Bartlett’s cutout during the halftime coronation ceremony.
“Those are our brothers at the end of the day,” senior teammate Ryan Hoerstkamp said of Bartlett, Paule and Gruber. “We’ve been family with them since middle school for a lot of them and if not at least since they stepped foot in the high school. We’ve been building this thing for four years. My freshman year, we were 0-10 and we built this thing from the ground up with Coach Heflin and all of his staff. We’ve done a great job of staying with the program we’re on and really changing the expectations and showing people what we can do here.”
Washington is the lone football team in Franklin County to have not had its schedule affected by quarantines this season.
Union, Pacific and Sullivan all sat out Week 8 and have canceled their contests for Week 9 as well.
St. Clair missed action in Weeks 3 and 4, which also affected its scheduled opponents, Pacific and Sullivan.
St. Francis Borgia Regional has had to reschedule multiple games after multiple conference opponents called off their seasons. The Knights ultimately had to cancel their Week 6 contest with Parkway West due to quarantines.
“We’re just all blessed to be out here and have a chance to compete,” Hoerstkamp said. “We’re trying to do that every week. I know we’re the only team in Franklin County right now that hasn’t had to stop a game or reschedule a game due to COVID, and we’re very blessed for that. That’s props to the school and the school board for doing a great job and keeping us safe. We’re trying to prevent the COVID as long as we can and make a big district run because I think we really have a good shot this year of making history at Washington.”
Hoerstkamp, the runner-up in the votes for homecoming king, came up with two big scores for the Blue Jays on the field.
Hoerstkamp caught a 51-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter during a wild interval where three touchdowns were separated by just 39 seconds off the clock. He added a 19-yard touchdown catch in the second half.
It’s been a big week for Hoerstkamp, who in addition to the Blue Jays’ homecoming win saw the Missouri Tigers knock off defending national champion Louisiana State University the preceding Saturday.
Hoerstkamp has given a verbal commitment to play collegiate football at Mizzou.
“I’m really excited tonight, but that win against LSU was just something else,” he said. “I’ve been at my grandparents this past week and it was great watching them win that game. It was a staple win for Coach Drink (Eliah Drinkwitz) and them. That’s what we’re looking forward to this season, a staple win and that’s what’s coming up at Mizzou here in the next five years. It’s going to be a program to look out for in the SEC East and the SEC. I’m really excited to get down there. I’ve got to finish the season first, but I can barely wait.”
The Blue Jays enter the final week of the regular season with a 7-1 record for the second year in a row. They play on the road in Week 9 at Francis Howell Central.