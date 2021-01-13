Union will have to miss its own girls basketball tournament this week due to COVID-19 quarantine.
“It is definitely frustrating to miss any game, especially our own tournament,” Union Head Coach Pat Rapert said. “I just told the girls to stay positive and remain focused on our goals for the season. We have been playing hard and hopefully we can pick up right where we left off.”
Union was seeded second at the event.
With Union leaving the event, the tournament has been reduced to six teams and will have two three-team pools.
Union also had to cancel its Friday home game against Helias.
It’s the second time this school year that Union has had to host a tournament without a host team. In the fall, Union’s softball team had to opt out of its own tournament due to COVID-19.
The Lady ’Cats (5-0) went out with a win, blitzing Hickman Thursday, 69-34.
Union led Hickman (2-4) 20-12 after eight minutes of action. The Lady ’Cats were up 44-20 at the half and 64-26 through three quarters.
“Our effort and our defense led to some easy buckets and we were able to get out in transition,” Rapert said. “I have been extremely proud of our effort and communication on the floor.”
Reagan Rapert again led the way in scoring, netting 27 points to go along with eight assists, eight steals and four rebounds.
She went 6-7 from the free-throw line. Union hit 16 of 17 from the stripe for the game. Rapert also had one of the team’s five three-point baskets.
Next was Julia Overstreet, who netted 18 points with six steals and five rebounds. She was 4-4 at the free-throw line.
Emily Gaebe scored 13 points, going 6-6 from the free-throw line. She also had four steals, two assists and two rebounds.
Mya Minor was the top-scoring freshman, scoring five points with three steals.
Maddie Helling netted four points with three steals and an assist.
Megan Siedhoff chipped in with two points, one rebound and one steal.
Kelsey Brake added an assist and a rebound. Jessi Clark had three steals and a rebound. Ava Eagan and Isabel Stowe each pulled down a rebound.