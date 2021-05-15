The McKendree University softball season came to an end May 9, but it was one to remember for Washington High School alumna Ellie Quaethem.
Quaethem saw her first collegiate action as a freshman this spring, posting a 12-7 record in the circle with an earned run average of 1.86.
At the end of the regular season, Quaethem ranked second in Great Lakes Valley Conference games with a 1.26 ERA. She ranks fifth in the conference in opponent’s batting average (.215).
A 2020 grad at WHS, Quaethem missed the entire 2019 fall season due to a foot injury. Despite missing her senior season, Quaethem ranks first in career wins in the WHS record book with 37.
Quaethem started 20 of McKendree’s 39 games this season and tossed a total of 120.2 innings, recording 117 strikeouts.
McKendree went 26-13 overall and 20-8 in conference play.
Washington teammate Caitlyn Vodnansky’s University of Indianapolis Greyhounds were responsible for ending McKendree’s season in the GLVC Tournament championship game.