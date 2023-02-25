The Lady Jays have their first state champion.
Washington junior Kendra Bliss leads a group of five area wrestlers to end on the podium Saturday in the Class 3-4 boys and Class 2 girls state championship tournament in Columbia.
Bliss ascended the podium at Mizzou Arena as the Class 2 girls state champion of the 125-pound weight class.
Teammate Annelise Obermark finished second in the Class 2 girls 135-pound bracket in Saturday’s evening session.
Washington senior Julia Donnelly (Class 2 girls 110 pounds) and junior Casey Olszowka (Class 3 boys 157 pounds) both finished third in their respective brackets.
Pacific sophomore Timothy Link (Class 3 boys 113 pounds) placed fifth, continuing a streak of 20 consecutive years with at least one state medalist for the Pacific boys program.
None of Bliss’ opponents made it out of the first round against her, even runner-up Addison Harkins of Nix, who Bliss pinned in 1:28.
Obermark, who knocked off previously unbeaten Brenya Crahan of in Friday’s quarterfinal round, found a familiar foe in the finals as Parkway South’s Janiah Jones won the district championship rematch for the state title by decision, 12-6.
Donnelly ended her tournament with a 4-2 decision victory over KC Liberty’s Jaden Breeden, earning her third career state medal in this sport. She was the state runner-up in Class 4 girls cross country this past fall.
Olszowka notched a 6-2 decision in the medal round over Belton’s Landon Littleton.
Link pinned De Soto’s Brenton Drummond in 1:45 to conclude the season.
