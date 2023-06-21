For the third year in a row, the first Race Across America competitor to reach Washington has been a female.
Isa Pulver powered past Time Station 34 Monday morning at 9:50 a.m. CDT to lead the 2023 race. Her official race time was five days, 14 hours and 31 minutes.
Pulver’s closest competition was still between Camdenton and Jefferson City at the same time.
Three other riders also reached Washington Monday.
Lionel Poggio arrived at 6:57 p.m., Marek Rupinski passed the time station at 8 p.m. Leah Goldstein, of the Female 50-59 Division, and the 2021 overall winner, arrived at 8:50 p.m.
Poggio was the first Male 50-59 Division rider while Rupinski led the Male Under 50 Division.
Things picked up Tuesday with several early arrivals.
Heather Pokevich, leading the Female Under 50 Division arrived at 1:34 a.m.
Usuke Ochiai of the Male Under 50 Division passed at 2:42 a.m.
Kabir Rachure of the Male Under 50 Division reached Washington five minutes after Ochiai. He passed Ochiai after Washington.
Christophe Blanchard of the Male Under 50 Division passed Washington at 5:17 a.m.
The closest competition was the pair of Jonathan Moore (8:17 a.m.) and Srinivas Gokulnath (8:18 a.m.) of the Male Under 50 Division, who passed Time Station 34 in a span of 1:20. Moore was in front, but the two had traded the forward spot multiple times.
As of 8:45 a.m., 10 riders had passed Time Station 34.
Another rider, B.J. Almberg of the Male 50-59 Division, had been in striking distance of the other two, but stopped in New Haven. As of 8:45 a.m., he was still west of Washington on the move.
Another rider, Claus-Henning Schulke of the Male 50-59 Division, was just east of Hermann.
Pulver, who also leads the Female 50-59 Division, is the second Swiss rider to lead the cross-country bicycling race through Washington.
Last year, Nicole Reist was first to Washington. Reist was the third solo rider to finish last year, following Allan Jefferson and Svata Bozak, winners of the Male 50-59 and Male Under 50 titles, respectively.
In 2021, Goldstein won the overall title while racing in the Female 50-59 Division, with a time of 11 days, three hours and three minutes.
The first team entry is expected Wednesday morning. While solo riders departed Oceanside, California, last Tuesday, the teams left Saturday and are moving a much faster pace.
Entrants are expected to pass through this area at least Thursday evening.
Motorists are reminded to be aware of possible slow-moving traffic along the route, which runs east on Highway 94 to Highway 19, south into Hermann and then east on Highway 100 to Highway 47. Entrants turn north on Highway 47, cross the Missouri River bridge, turn right at Dutzow on Highway 94 and stay straight on Highway TT.
The route then turns left on Highway T and right on Highway D through New Melle.
