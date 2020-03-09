One of Washington’s best boys basketball seasons in recent years came to a conclusion Tuesday night in Town & Country.
Priory, seeded second in the Class 4 District 4 Tournament at Westminster Christian Academy, topped the third-seeded Blue Jays in the event semifinals, 48-42.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “It was a tough way to go out.”
Washington ended its season at 18-9, the best record for the team since it went 19-10 in 2012-13. It was Washington’s first winning record since the team was 16-11 in 2013-14.
“This was our first winning season since Ronnie Suggs and Brad Carpenter were here and we went 16-11 in my first year. It was nice for us to have a winning season. These kids worked hard in the offseason and worked in the weight room. How we do next year will depend upon how hard we work in the offseason.”
Young said it was a great season for his team.
“We don’t play cupcakes on the schedule,” Young said. “Our conference is very tough. Lots of Division I players have come out of a lot of different conference schools in recent years.”
The game was close throughout. It was tied 14-14 after one quarter with Washington junior Todd Bieg hitting the final shot of the first eight minutes.
Priory got a shot from senior Charlie Ferrick to lead at the intermission, 21-20.
In the first half, the Blue Jays were able to find plenty of success getting the ball to junior Ryan Hoerstkamp on the baseline. He was able to move behind the defense to the basket and scored 11 of Washington’s 20 first-half points.
“Ryan also had 11 rebounds,” Young said. “He was best on the offensive glass scoring. He had 11 of his first 14 in the first half.”
After three quarters, a layup by Washington junior Jason Sides gave the Blue Jays a 33-32 edge going to the fourth quarter.
That lead didn’t last long.
Priory sophomore Jahaad Fort knocked down a three-point basket from the corner to put Priory ahead.
The Rebels got back-to-back baskets by junior Myles Kee and Ferrick to build the lead to six points and worked to seal the game from the free-throw line.
“They played a very tight 2-3 defense and packed it in on the bigs,” Young said.
Washington helped its own cause. Junior Zac Coulter hit a pair of three-point baskets and the second one cut the gap to 44-42 with 1:18 to play.
“Zac hit three big threes in the second half,” Young said. “We were up and then down.”
After getting the ball back, the Blue Jays had a chance to tie or take the lead, but Fort came up with a steal as Washington was passing the ball around.
Ferrick, who went 6-8 from the free-throw line in the game, sealed the win by hitting all four in the last 15 seconds.
Hoerstkamp paced the Blue Jays with 14 points. He was the only Washington player to shoot free throws, making two of four.
“Normally we shoot more free throws,” Young said. “During the season, we got to the line a ton with our aggressiveness.”
Coulter knocked down three three-point baskets in the second half and two in the fourth quarter. He scored nine points.
Bieg was next with six points.
Connor Vollmer, one of two seniors on this year’s team, scored four points.
The other senior, Jeremiah Broadbent, closed with three points.
Junior Brigham Broadbent and Sides ended with two points apiece.
Washington had four three-point baskets for the contest.
“I wish the best to our two seniors,” Young said. “They had a great year leading the kids. They went from 8-18 last year to 19-8 this year. We couldn’t want more from seniors. These two have come a long way in the program. To be the last two in their class is an accomplishment.”
For the Rebels, Kee was the top scorer with 13 points. He was the team’s leader in steals with three and had one assist and one rebound.
Ferrick had 12 points while going 6-8 from the free-throw line. He also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Harrison Wilmsen, a junior, was next with 10 points, three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist.
Fort hit three of the team’s six three-point baskets and scored nine points. He also had three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
“I thought we did a great job limiting Wilmsen and Ferrick, their two leading scorers throughout the season,” Young said. “Much of Ferrick’s points were free throws in the fourth quarter.”
Michael Spencer added four points, three rebounds and two blocked shots.
Harry Thorne also was credited with a blocked shot.
Priory advanced to play Westminster Christian Thursday night for the district title. The winner plays Tuesday at Northwest High School in Cedar Hill against the District 3 champion at 7:45 p.m.
St. Mary’s (10-16) and Gateway (11-9) played Thursday night for the District 3 title.