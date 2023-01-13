For nearly 28 minutes, Washington’s Blue Jays were the ones being pursued Monday.
After leading for most of the game, Washington (6-6) suddenly became the pursuers midway through the fourth quarter and were unable to catch all the way back up to Priory (7-5) in the first round of the 52nd Annual Washington Tournament.
The Blue Jays fell to the Ravens, 55-53, as a last second halfcourt prayer went unanswered.
“We got a 10-point lead and held them to only 30 points at one point in the game, but then off of turnovers and not squeezing the ball on rebounds, we let them inch back in,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “When we rotate guys in and out, we have to be able to contain, not turn the ball over and move the ball offensively without giving the ball up and we didn’t do that.”
Priory advances to play top-seeded St. Francis Borgia in the semifinals Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Washington will tip off against Francis Howell Central in the consolation bracket at 5:30 p.m.
The Blue Jays got out to multiple 10-point leads in the game, starting with a 15-4 opening run in the first quarter.
The Blue Jays held a 19-12 lead at the end of the first period, but watched it dwindle to a 28-26 edge going into halftime.
After three quarters, Washington still had a slight lead, 40-37.
As the clock approached four minutes remaining in the game, Priory’s Ethan Lewis found his outside shot, putting through back-to-back triples to cap an 8-0 run and give Priory its first lead.
The Ravens led by seven with 27.5 seconds remaining. Washington valiantly battled back with a three from Sam Paule with 21 seconds remaining and another from Kaner Young with 5.8 seconds to go to cut the lead to one, 54-53.
“We had some late game heroics to get us back, but even with that giving us a chance, those little things in the game put us in a position (we shouldn’t have been in),” Grant Young said.
Unable to get a steal, Washington had to foul and Paule committed his fifth.
Lewis made the back end of his two free throws, leaving Washington with just 2.6 seconds to try for a miracle.
Junior Adyn Kleinheider took the in-bounds pass from senior Ian Junkin and let it fly from mid-court, missing narrowly to the left of the rim and off the bottom of the backboard.
Paule finished with 20 points for Washington.
Kaner Young and Kleinheider tallied eight points apiece.
Max Lipe led Priory with 23 points.
Lewis ended with 12 points.
Christian Gonzalez finished one point short of a double-double, ending on nine points and 12 rebounds.
Myles Eidsness-Garcia also posted nine points.
Drew Flaherty concluded the Priory scoring with two points.
In other first round matchups, Borgia topped Francis Howell Central, 85-50, St. Charles picked up the win over Pattonville, 68-57, and St. Dominic cruised past the St. Louis Homeschool Blue Knights, 88-46.
The second round of play begins at 4 p.m. Wednesday with the consolation semifinals. The winners’ bracket semifinals start at 7 p.m.