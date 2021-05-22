After multiple delays and a venue switch, the New Haven baseball Shamrocks finally got to play their first Class 2 District 4 contest Wednesday.
However, third-seeded Principia edged the second-seeded Shamrocks in the game, 6-4.
New Haven ended its season at 6-11 while Principia (6-10) advanced to play top seed Crystal City (13-8) Friday for the district title.
With rain rendering New Haven’s home field unplayable, the contest was shifted to Owensville High School. There, much of the action took place in the opening inning.
Principia jumped out of the gate with five runs in the top of the first. New Haven scored twice in its half of the inning.
New Haven chipped back with single runs in the third and fourth innings, cutting the gap to 6-5. However, Principia added an insurance run in the top of the seventh to win, 6-4.
Principia got a 14-strikeout performance from Micah Worley over 6.2 innings. He had to leave on the pitch limit. Worley allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits, two walks and a hit batter.
JD Mansky got the final out.
For New Haven, Charlie Roth started and took the loss. Over two-thirds of an inning, he allowed five runs (two earned) on one hit and four walks. He struck out one.
Owen Borcherding pitched 6.1 innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out eight.
August Panhorst had New Haven’s biggest hit, a double. Jacob Engelbrecht, Mitchell Meyer and Nolen Brown singled.
Engelbrecht and Borcherding walked. Meyer was hit by a pitch.
Engelbrecht stole two bases. Brown swiped one.
Engelbrecht scored two runs. Meyer and Brown each scored once.
Panhorst and Borcherding posted one RBI apiece.
For Principia, Cole Christensen and Taine Dry doubled.
Mansky and Bryce Beck singled.
Mansky, Beck, Christiensen and Worley walked.
Mansky stole three bases. Beck added two. Christiensen and Dry each stole one base.
Mansky scored twice. Beck, Dry, Christiensen and Brady Turnbaugh scored once.
Dry drove in two runs. Beck had the other RBI.