Causing many early turnovers, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats raced to a 60-22 Four Rivers Conference home win Thursday over Pacific.
“I really like what Pacific Coach Melanie Missey is doing,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “Every one of their games has been close. They play the right way. I think our pressure hurt them. I think our pressure has hurt quite a few teams, actually. I’m excited because our depth is becoming a factor. It’s not one or two players. I really believe we can go eight or nine deep against good teams and be effective. That matters in girls basketball.”
Missey complimented Union.
“Union is a great team and they’re young, too,” Missey said. “We’re going to have to expect that for the next few years, too.”
The Lady ’Cats (6-1, 2-0) opened with the first eight points and led 12-2 after one quarter. It was 32-6 at the half. Pacific (2-5, 0-2) started to find a scoring touch in the second half, scoring as many points in the third quarter as in the first half. It was 51-12 going to the fourth quarter.
“I’m not pleased, but I’m not irritated,” Karvinen said. “We have a lot of little things to work on, box-outs being one of them, and we have to move the ball around a little faster. Overall, they’re buying into what we’re doing and they’re working hard.”
Missey said her team has to turn defensive success into offensive opportunities.
“When we get stops on defense, we have to take that and score on the offensive end,” Missey said. “That’s something we’ve struggled with and I continue to tell our girls that. We’re not a good outside shooting team. I tell our girls to drive and attack the basket. That’s where we will draw some fouls, get to the free-throw line and hopefully put some points on the board.”
Sophomores Ava Sykes, Fallyn Blankenship and Sophia Helling scored 11 points apiece to lead Union.
Sykes had one three-point basket while Blankenship hit three. Helling was 3-4 from the free-throw line.
Junior Kelsey Brake scored the opening basket and closed with eight points.
Sophomore Isabelle Gilbert chipped in with six points.
Sophomore Josselyn Smith ended with four points. Sophomore Lucy Koenigsfeld contributed three. Junior Ava Eagan scored two. Freshman Ella Kliethermes added one point.
“Right now, I don’t want our girls to just be satisfied,” Karvinen said.
For Pacific, juniors Rhyan Murphy and Lexi Clark each scored six points.
Seniors Shelby Kelemen and Anastasia Clark scored four points apiece. Junior Campbell Short added two points.
Union was able to cause turnovers deep in Pacific’s end, sometimes on inbounds plays, to gain easy baskets and build up the lead.
Pacific seemed to be most comfortable in a half-court defensive scheme, which made it difficult for Union to find open shooters.
“That’s what our identity has been, being a defensive team,” Missey said. “We’re working on stopping teams and keeping them under their scoring averages.”
Karvinen liked Pacific’s halfcourt defense.
“I think their 3-2 zone is pretty solid,” Karvinen said. “I think she (Missey) does a lot of good things. A 3-2 will cause a lot of teams problems. The one thing about this team is that when we shoot the ball well, we should be in just about every game we play.”
Union has one more game in 2022, and it’s a big one according to Karvinen.
Prior to Friday’s game against Hickman at Mizzou Arena, Lutheran St. Charles has a 3-2 record. The Lady Cougars have beaten Westminster Christian, St. Charles West and MICDS, but have lost to Rolla and Alton, Illinois.
The Rolla loss was by two points.
“They’re really good,” Karvinen said. “We have finals and the Lutheran South Tournament coming up.”
Pacific faces Rosati-Kain Saturday at 11 a.m. to start the Wentzville Liberty Holiday Round Robin. Pacific faces the host team Monday at 5 p.m. and Northwest Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. That’s Pacific’s final action before the end of the calendar year.