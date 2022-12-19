Causing many early turnovers, the Union basketball Lady ’Cats raced to a 60-22 Four Rivers Conference home win Thursday over Pacific.

“I really like what Pacific Coach Melanie Missey is doing,” Union Head Coach Brian Karvinen said. “Every one of their games has been close. They play the right way. I think our pressure hurt them. I think our pressure has hurt quite a few teams, actually. I’m excited because our depth is becoming a factor. It’s not one or two players. I really believe we can go eight or nine deep against good teams and be effective. That matters in girls basketball.”