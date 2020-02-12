The honors keep coming in for area volleyball players.
PrepVolleyball.com recently announced its postseason awards.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, the MSHSAA Class 3 state champion, was ranked seventh in the state rankings (all classes) and 167th nationally.
Hermann, the Class 2 state winner, was listed 20th in the final state rankings.
Borgia senior setter Abby Lynn was named to the All-American team and was a finalist for the Andi Collins Award.
Hermann junior Grace Winkelmann was named to the All-American highest honorable mention list.
Borgia sophomore outside hitter Ella Brinkmann was named to the All-American Special Mention list. Brinkmann is a candidate for the upcoming Soph 79 list.
The complete postseason awards list can be found at www.prepvolleyball.com.
That is a subscription site.