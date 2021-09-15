On the runways of Forest Park during Saturday’s Cross Country Invitational, Prada was top among Pacific competitors.
Senior Katie Prada finished eighth individually in her race with a time of 21:50.6. The Pacific boys earned 330 points to finish 15th as a team in their division.
Pacific fielded just four varsity female runners and did not record a team score in that race.
Smithville was the top boys team with 87 points. Four Rivers Conference rival Union scored 222 points to place eighth.
Individual winners were senior Byron Jones (16:19.9) of Belleville East for the boys and Eris Nelson (19:45.1) of Althoff Catholic for the girls.
Following Prada for the Lady Indians were Amber Graf (45th, 24:18.1), Carly Vaughn (52nd, 24:55.8) and Lauren Jackson (56th, 25:34).
For the Pacific boys, Collin Haley turned in the top time of 18:34.1, finishing 37th overall.
Ben Brunjes (68th, 19:31.1), Dylan Stout (80th, 19:51.6), Joseph Gebel (91st, 20:15.1) and Noah Carrico (116th, 21:18.6) each figured into Pacific’s team score.
Nolan Gebel (132nd, 22:16), Luke Wade (138th, 22:54.7), Cody Stahl (141st, 23:18.5) and Joseph Murphy (150th, 25:11.5) also ran for the Indians.
Pacific is scheduled to run again Saturday at the Bowles Invitational in Festus, starting at 9 a.m.