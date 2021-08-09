If you weren’t in the driver’s seat, you might have had a hard time finding a place to park yourself Friday at the Washington Fairgrounds Motor Sports Arena.
Fans overfilled the grandstands for the first of two nights of tractor pulling action at the Washington Town & Country Fair. Friday’s event was organized by the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League (PPL) Western Series and the Illinois Tractor Pulling Association (ITPA).
“It really went well for not working with the dirt for a year,” Fair Board of Directors Member Don Emann said. “It really packed tight. The weather is everything. If the weather stays nice, the people are going to come out. They came from Texas and Tennesee and all over. It was a really good pull. People just love it. We had a lot more advertisers down there this year.”
There were six different classes of pulls in total, four put together by the PPL Western Series and two by the ITPA.
PPL light pro stock tractors
Mike Eckels of Murray, Iowa, drove his tractor, Shagnasty, to a winning pull in his class with a distance of 291.79 feet.
Justin Hopkins of Promise City, Iowa, placed second on Just Getting Started at 291.55 feet.
Jerald Grimes of Osborn took third place at 289.46 with Just Another Buck.
PPL limited pro stock diesel trucks
Skyler Leeper of California won in his truck, Legal Limits, with a distance of 345.74.
Jason Wayman of Novinger and Megatron placed second with a pull of 343.69.
David Reed of Homer, Illinois, and Wildside took third at 335.91.
PPL limited pro stock tractors
First place went to Syndee Summers of Bucker and Color Blind with a pull of 365.28.
Randy Stuckenschneider of Martinsburg and Family Feud placed second at 350.73.
Brian Buford of Kahoka ended third in Thunder Buck with a pull of 342.97.
PPL light limited super stock tractors
Josie Otto of Iberia pulled her way to first place with a distance of 394.71 on the Blue Power Express.
Wyatt Robinson of Lucerne finished second at 314.54 in Shake N Bake.
Andy Goeller of St. Thomas took third in Bullet Proof Not at 304.49 feet.
ITPA 8,500-pound limited pro stock tractors
Dan Bartling and Possum took first place with a distance of 325.14 feet.
Second place went to Esdon Bartling and Ridin’ Dirty at 321.82.
Mike McCurdy placed third with a pull of 321.2.
ITPA 10,000-pound pro stock tractors
Rodney Schnitker pulled his way to first place with a distance of 344.08.
Chris Couch turned in a distance of 335.56 to finish second.
Braden Shramek got third place with his distance of 329.58.