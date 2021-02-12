Two Union wrestlers earned the chance to return to St. Clair in two weeks at last weekend’s Class 1 District 2 girls wrestling district.
Jaiden Powell (174) and Talyn St. Clair (235) qualified for the sectional meet. Powell was the district champion while St. Clair (235) placed fourth.
“All the girls really wrestled well,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “They have all improved tremendously throughout this season and were being aggressive and doing what we have coached them to do all year. I told every one of them that I was very proud of how they competed.”
In the team standings, Union finished 10th among 16 teams with 50 points.
Washington was the team winner with 140 points, six in front of Lafayette.
St. Clair ended third with 114 points. Rolla ended fourth at 111.5 points and Waynesville rounded out the top five with 110 points.
Union placed between Parkway West (65) and Pacific (29).
Other area finishers were Sullivan with 10 points, and St. Francis Borgia Regional and St. James with six points apiece.
Powell (26-2) opened by pinning Waynesville’s Madisyn Headings in 0:29. She then pinned Washington’s Kaylie Rieger in 0:16.
Powell continued with another first-period pin over Rockwood Summit’s Sheri Owens in 1:43 during the semifinals. That set up a showdown with Parkway West’s Emma Carter.
Powell pinned Carter in a match which went to the third period, ending at 5:20.
“Jaiden Powell wrestled great this weekend,” Cranmer said. “She had a rematch against the Parkway West girl who beat her earlier this year at the St. Clair Tournament and was able to wear her down and get the fall late in the match. That girl was ranked No. 2 in the state and was a very tough opponent.”
Cranmer said Powell knew that match was a possibility.
“Jaiden and I talked about how to wrestle that match several times last week and it went exactly how we wanted it to,” Cranmer said. ”Finishing first at district was huge because it puts her on the opposite side of (Jaycee) Foeller from De Soto at the sectional. Foeller is the defending state champion and has already pinned Jaiden and the Parkway West girl, so we wanted to be opposite of her in the bracket.”
St. Clair (13-9) advanced by virtue of a fourth-place district finish.
St. Clair opened by pinning Lafayette’s Jayla Jones in 3:18 in the quarterfinals.
“Talyn won her quarterfinal match and upset the No. 4 seed,” Cranmer said. “She wrestled aggressively and was able to turn her and get the fall.”
She then was pinned by Mari Lopez, the eventual district champion, of Eureka in the semifinals in 2:10. Lopez is an East Central College women’s soccer signee.
In the third-place match, St. Clair lost a 7-4 decision to Rolla’s Molly Kell.
“She was in a close match for third place and just could not get the last score, but wrestled very well,” Cranmer said.
That means she will open sectional action against the District 1 champion.
Union’s other six wrestlers ended the season at the district level. They were Josey Alfermann (107), Lillie Zimmermann (117), Kylee Mobley (122), Gracie Straatmann (132), Alexis Lopez (137) and Gianna Schreck (159).
Alfermann had a bye into the semifinals, where defending state champion Faith Cole of Lafayette pinned her in 1:08. Alfermann then lost by a 17-2 technical fall to Eureka’s Avery McCollum in the consolation semifinals. The match ended at the 4:47 mark.
Alfermann ended the season at 1-11.
Zimmermann (13-6) lost a 2:15 pin to Parkway South’s Nadia Middendorf in the first round.
In the wrestlebacks, Zimmermann won a 5-1 decision over Rolla’s Kate Campbell, but was pinned by Chaire Perks of Rockwood Summit in 2:23.
Mobley (9-15) was pinned by Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin in the opening round in 0:42 and Lafayette’s Grace Ortmann in 3:52.
Straatmann (23-14) started with a pin of Pacific’s Lana Todahl in 1:50.
In the semifinals, Lafayette’s Sophia Scheller pinned Straatmann in 2:16.
In the bubble round, Washington’s Lindsay Sprung advanced to the medal matches with a 6-4 decision.
Lopez (11-19) lost both of her matches. She was pinned by Eureka’s Emily Neumann in 0:42 and Washington’s Annelise Obermark in 0:44.
Schreck (22-5) overcame a rough start to reach the bubble match. She had to forfeit medically to Parkway West’s Faith Woodall, but came back to pin Waynesville’s Maya Duncan in 1:45.
In the consolation semifinal, Rockwood Summit’s Jaylah Walker pinned Schreck in 2:24.