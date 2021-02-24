Union senior Jaiden Powell is headed back to the MSHSAA Girls Wrestling Championships.
Powell, competing in the 174-pound weight class, finished second in her division Saturday at the Class 1 sectional meet in St. Clair.
“Jaiden did well to make it to the finals,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “She had two quick pins in the first round and semifinals. She had to wrestle (De Soto’s) Jaycee (Foeller) again in the finals. Depending on how the draws come out on Tuesday morning with the bracket, I think she has a shot at making the state finals and wrestling Jaycee again, this time for a state championship.”
This year’s MSHSAA Championships will be held at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence Tuesday, March 9. A total of 12 wrestlers have qualified in each weight class. The state meet will start at 9:30 a.m. Final matches are slated for 6:30 p.m.
Powell, a state qualifier last year, opened Saturday’s sectional by pinning Jackson’s Maggie Gibbs in 34 seconds.
Powell then pinned Eureka’s Florida Niyokusenga in 1:21.
In the title bout, Powell ran into De Soto’s Jaycee Foeller once again. The unbeaten Foeller (36-0) pinned Powell in 1:31.
Powell carries a 28-3 record into the state meet.
Union’s other sectional qualifier, Talyn St. Clair (235) saw her season end at the sectional.
St. Clair was pinned by Park Hills Central’s Alayna Ray in 1:06 and Rockwood Summit’s Emily Droppelman in 1:37.
St. Clair was 13-11 this season.
Union’s boys head to Hillsboro Saturday for the Class 3 Section 1 Tournament. Seven Wildcats have qualified for that meet. The top three advance.
Braden Pracht (120), Gabriel Hoekel (145), Wyatt Davis (152), Elias Neely (132), Bowen Ward (160), Dominick Beine (126) and Chris McQueen (220) will wrestle for state berths Saturday.
“With only three wrestlers qualifying for state this year, it will be even harder to make it because I think we will have a lot of wrestlers in those third-place matches,” said Cranmer. “Anything could happen though, and if we show up and stay on offense, I think we can wrestle well and have a good weekend. If we don’t, it could be tough.”