Union wrestlers claimed two titles Friday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Girls Tournament.
Jaiden Powell (174) and Brianna Keiser (112) won their respective weight classes in the one-day meet.
In the team standings, Union scored 55 points to place sixth between Francis Howell Central (65) and Ft. Zumwalt West (48).
De Soto won the title with 84 points. St. Charles was second at 81 points while Troy (71), Ft. Zumwalt North (68) and Howell Central rounded out the top five.
Powell improved her record to 8-0 on the season by winning all four of her matches.
Powell pinned all four opponents in the first period. She defeated Troy’s Rebekah Gray (0:40), Ft. Zumwalt North’s Alana Vogt (1:02), Francis Howell Central’s Halie Young (0:29) and Ft. Zumwalt West’s Camile Ross (1:45).
Keiser had three matches and won two by pins, finishing Ft. Zumwalt North’s Shae Northrup in 0:32 and Francis Howell Central’s Cassie Paschen in 3:04.
She earned a 6-2 decision over Ft. Zumwalt West’s Maddie Voegtlin.
Alexis Lopez (132) ended third, winning one of three matches. She pinned Troy’s Shea Hoelscher in 5:21. Lopez was pinned in her other two matches.
Josey Alfermann (107), Makaylah Regot (122) and Gracie Straatmann (137) each finished fourth.
Straatmann won two of four matches. She pinned Ft. Zumwalt East’s Stephanie Gonzalez in 0:33 and won a 12-2 major decision over Troy’s Eliyssa Cathcart.
Regot won once, earning a 9-5 decision over St. Charles’ Hayley Newtown. She lost one match by a decision and two by pins.
Alfermann was pinned in her three matches.