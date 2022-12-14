It was a Trojan horse of a game for the Bulldogs Friday.
Despite St. Clair leading through three quarters on the road at Potosi, the host Trojans (4-1) cut loose with a 26-point outburst in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs (1-1) their first boys basketball loss of the season, 57-45.
“In the fourth quarter they made some really tough shots and (Carter) Whitley got really hot from the outside,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “He was a tough matchup for us but Isaac (Nunez) did a good job competing with him and making everything tough for him.”
The Bulldogs carried a lead through each of the first three eight-minute intervals, 13-7 after one quarter, 21-17 at halftime and 33-31 to end the third quarter.
“We did a really good job controlling the tempo in the game and didn’t let them play as fast as they wanted to,” Isgrig said. “Our kids executed the game plan very well on the night both offensively and defensively.”
Nunez was the leading scorer for St. Clair on the night with 19 points. He added seven rebounds and three assists.
Jordan Rodrigue also broke into double figures with 13 points. Rodrigue matched Nunez for the rebounds lead with seven and also recorded four steals and three assists.
“Jordan and Isaac did a good job handling their pressure,” Isgrig said. “Jordan really ran the show for us and is getting back in the swing of things. He only had two turnovers and saw full-court pressure all night. We ran into a lot of foul trouble late with Carter (Short) and Isaac fouling out. Jayden Fitzgerald gave us good minutes in the second quarter to help us stay ahead with Carter on the bench.”
Hayden Johnson tallied six points with four rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Short finished with five points and four rebounds.
Johnny Chapman pitched in with two points, four rebounds and one assist.
Alex Marler and Fitzgerald pulled down one rebound apiece.
Marler dished off two assists.
“It was disappointing we couldn’t pull it off, but our kids competed hard and were very coachable,” Isgrig said. “Potosi is a solid team and playing teams like them will get us ready for the rest of our season.”
St. Clair has its first home outing of the season Wednesday, hosting De Soto at 7 p.m.