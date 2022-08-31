For the first time in six years, the Potosi Trojans got the better of St. Clair on the gridiron, 27-14.
Potosi (1-0) grabbed the early lead and never let the Bulldogs (0-1) get back into the contest.
Despite the loss, St. Clair Head Coach Brian Robbins said he saw good things and knows his team can get better.
“What people have to realize is we are a young team,” Robbins said. “We have eight seniors with two on crutches right now. I’m not trying to make excuses, we got beat by a better football team tonight and that’s the bottom line. I also know we turned the ball over four times and you can’t do that against anyone halfway descent and have a chance to win.”
Offensively, the Bulldogs turned the ball over inside the red zone on three separate occasions.
“We will go back to the drawing board, take a look at this as coaches and we will work to get better,” Robbins said. “There was a lot of good stuff we did tonight but they made plays and we didn’t. We both made mistakes and we made more, therein lies the game.”
Statistics
Offensively, the Bulldogs were lead in rushing by Dawson Husereau, who ran for 126 yards on six carries, averaging 21 yards per carry.
Robbins said Dawson made the most of his opportunity.
“We got him in because he was fresh,” Robbins said. “We were rolling them in the backfield as we always do with all of these kids. They play both offense and defense and we try to keep them fresh. He got his opportunity tonight and he will get more. That’s not to say the others won’t. We probably have eight or nine different backs that are playing.”
Following Husereau were Skyler Sanders (six carries, 87 yards and one touchdown), Anthony Broeker (three carries, 51 yards and one touchdown), Gabe Martinez (three carries, 31 yards), Cameron Simcox (two carries, 16 yards) and Gavin Shoemate (two carries, 14 yards).
Defensively, the Bulldogs were lead by Simcox with 10 tackles.
Josh Hawkins and Martinez had eight tackles each.
Sanders made seven tackles and one sack.
Tyler Tomes made four tackles. Recording three tackles each were Isaac Nunez and Ty Record. Chase Thacker made two tackles and Shoemate one.
Home opener
The Bulldogs will host North County in Week 2 Thursday at St. Clair.
Robbins knows it won’t get any easier with them coming in.
“They are a Class 4 state semifinalist last year,” Robbins said. “They have a Division I tight end, a Division I running back and they are really good. So we better get good in a hurry or we will be looking at 0-2 and licking our wounds.”
Robbins likes his kids and their work ethic and efforts.
“We have got good kids,” Robbins said. “We are just a young team with several sophomores playing key roles and we have got some freshmen out there also. But that is a good thing, we will grow and get better throughout the year.”
Potosi scored twice in the first half to lead 14-0 at half-time, getting scores on runs of four yards by Noah Walton and one yard by Blake Coleman.
In the second half Potosi scored on a 19 yard pass to Luke Brabham from Coleman to go up 21-0.
St. Clair gained its scores on runs of 10 yards by Broeker and 33 yards by Sanders.
Potosi added another score on a four-yard screen pass to Zane West from Coleman for a final of 27-14.
Summary
In the first quarter, with the score 0-0 St. Clair drove to the Potosi eight-yard line before fumbling. After taking the kickoff to start the second half, trailing 14-0, the Bulldogs drove to the Potosi 19 before fumbling the ball with Potosi recovering.
The Bulldogs coughed up the ball one more time to Potosi, trailing 27-7 early in the fourth quarter. St. Clair was at the Trojan six-yard line before the turnover.
Robbins said that was the game.
“We probably left three or four touchdowns on the field tonight,” Robbins said. “If we are doing that and scoring then they are not on the field offensively either. That’s it. That is the game and we will learn and grow from it.”
Defensively, the Bulldogs had missed tackles and allowed the Trojans several big plays, especially in late down and distance situations.
Robbins said give credit to the Trojans but the Bulldogs will need to work on this.
“I don’t know how many third and long or fourth and long they had and converted,” Robbins said. “I know the reason they converted them was also because they are pretty athletic on the perimeter. They have got a dynamic quarterback (Coleman). (Gavin Portell) is a really good receiver and the other ones they have are pretty stinking good. Not to mention the running game they have. They are pretty balanced team that can run and throw the ball and we knew that.”
Robbins also said his team will need to get better and learn from the game they just played.
“We have to learn to tackle, we have got to learn to block a little better and obviously not to shoot ourselves in the foot,” Robbins said. “I think we were ready to play a game tonight, but I am not sure we were ready to win a game tonight. There is a difference and we needed to play tonight just so we could see where we were in our conditioning level or execution level not just early but when we were tired.”
Robbins says it is a process and his team will improve.
“I’ve won a lot of games and played terrible football and we’ve lost a lot of games that we played really well,” Robbins said. “This was a kind of in between that. We will get better. Our kids are resilient and I am excited for the year. Absolutely we have started seasons with a loss and had good seasons.
“I think that is because it is a process, we will stick to it learn and grow from it,” Robbins said. “We will get better, we will get to the drawing board as it is about growth and the process for the year.”