Tuesday was a night of firsts for the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats.
The trip to Potosi marked the first match of 2020, the first road contest, the first match for new Head Coach Khloe Getman and the first time for the best-of-five format.
Unfortunately, Getman’s first victory will have to wait for another day as Potosi swept the Lady ’Cats, 25-20, 25-16, 28-26.
“Potosi’s defense was strong and scrappy last night, and their offense was working to put the ball down for them,” Getman said. “I saw many good things from my girls, and I am looking forward to strengthening some of our skills in practice. We need to work on our block and finishing our attack. I am proud of the effort the girls put forth; they did not give up and battled all the way through the third set.”
Kirsten Bockhorst led Union with six kills. Rachel Bolte logged 19 assists. Aubrie Brown and Bolte each had 12 digs. Sophie Eagan had 11.
“We haven’t had opportunities to scrimmage and fine-tune our presence at the net in the past week and a half, due to precautions we have taken to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19 within our program,” Getman said. “Once we get more time on the court, I know things will start to click.”