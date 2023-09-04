After five grueling games Tuesday, the Potosi volleyball Lady Trojans escaped Union with a victory Tuesday.
Potosi (2-0) prevailed over the host Lady ’Cats (4-2-1), 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-11.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 5, 2023 @ 12:43 pm
After five grueling games Tuesday, the Potosi volleyball Lady Trojans escaped Union with a victory Tuesday.
Potosi (2-0) prevailed over the host Lady ’Cats (4-2-1), 25-18, 18-25, 27-25, 19-25, 15-11.
“Overall, we felt like our kids competed at a high level,” Union Head Coach Lisa Hoffmeyer said. “Potosi had a couple of special kids we had a very hard time defending.”
Potosi grabbed the first game with Eden Robert smashing down a kill inside the 10-foot line, 25-18.
In the second game, Union gained the winning point on a block by Isabel Stowe and Marcie Keence.
The third game was close for most of the way. The teams were tied at 17-17 before Union went on a run to pull ahead, 24-20.
However, Union found it exceedingly difficult to finish and that cost the game.
Potosi rallied to tie it, 24-24, on a kill by Ava Robart.
Union fought back and Keence set the ball to a hole in the middle, putting Union up again, 25-24.
Union had a chance to win on a pass which drifted over the net, but it was knocked down on the Union side to tie it again, 25-25.
Potosi moved to game point, 26-25, on another Union error.
After a long rally, Ava Robart knocked down the game-winning kill.
“We made some adjustments in the second and third sets that were working for us and they responded with some adjustments of their own,” Hoffmeyer said.”
Down two games to one, Union found itself in a situation similar to the third game. This time, Union took advantage of Potosi mistakes to end it, 25-19.
In the fifth game, Potosi jumped out to a 13-7 lead before Union fought back to cut it to 13-10. Potosi stopped the run, but a Stowe kill gave Union another point.
Potosi moved the ball back to Ava Robart, who terminated from the left side for her 27th kill, ending it at 15-11.
“We struggled to defend when their attackers were tipping over our block,” Hoffmeyer said. “It seemed that every time we got down though, we found a way to battle back into the set. In the third set, we came out a little nervous and made some early mistakes that we were not able to recover from. Tough loss but our kids showed a lot of heart and we know some growth happened.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.