Potosi, which received votes in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Class 4 state poll, left Union Wednesday with a 57-47 victory.
Potosi improved to 12-2 with the victory. Union fell to 9-4.
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 5:32 pm
“That was the second game of a really tough stretch for us, so we have to respond very quickly and get ready for a district opponent as we go to Rolla on Friday,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “It’s a great opportunity to respond. We are in a little bit of that mid-season slump right now and we just have to stay true to our identity and be the grittiest team on the floor.”
Potosi led after one quarter, 12-7, at the half, 28-18, and through three quarters, 47-38.
Simmons saw positives from his team.
“I was pretty pleased with how we defended,” Simmons said. “We gave ourselves a chance throughout the night with our defense and rebounding because we were really struggling to score.”
Simmons indicated Union had a rough shooting night. Union was 20-56 from the field, including going 18-44 from two-point range and 2-12 from beyond the arc. The Wildcats also went 5-11 from the free-throw stripe.
“We shot it really poorly from just about everywhere, including right at the rim,” Simmons said. “I felt like we battled all night long but just could not quite get over the hump.”
Liam Hughes was the scoring leader with 14 points. He knocked down four of Union’s five free-throws, going 4-7 for the night. Hughes also snagged five rebounds with two steals and a blocked shot.
Ozzie Smith posted 13 points with four rebounds and an assist.
Kieran Wors closed with 10 points and a steal.
Ryan Rapert added six points, four assists, four rebounds and a steal.
Hayden Burke and Will Herbst each scored two points. Burke also had three rebounds and a steal. Herbst added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Trent Bailey chipped in with two rebounds. Karson Eads pulled down one rebound. Gavin Mabe had three rebounds.
Simmons said the Wildcats had chances.
“There were a couple times when it was a four-point game and we had a chance to cut it down, but we failed to convert and they made us pay on the opposite end,” Simmons said. “They are a very good team, and to beat good teams, we must do a better job of converting on the offensive end. At some point our defense is not going to be enough and that’s kind of what happened tonight.”
