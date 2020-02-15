The next two weekends are what boys wrestlers have been working for all season.
It’s a common epithet for a wrestling coach to say their team is not wrestling for right now, but is wrestling to be at their best in February.
The time has arrived with boys district tournaments taking place Friday and Saturday. Those who earn their way beyond the district level will compete in the state championships Feb. 20-22 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.
Franklin County teams will compete at three separate locations for district events.
In Class 3, Washington, Union and Pacific are all headed to Farmington for the District 1 Tournament. There, they will face Cape Central, De Soto, Farmington, Festus, Gateway, Hillsboro, North County, Rockwood Summit, Sikeston, St. Mary’s, Webster Groves and Windsor.
Wrestling begins Friday at 6 p.m. Saturday’s session starts at 10 a.m.
One year after the school hosted a girls wrestling district, the St. Clair boys will get to stay home for the Class 2 District 1 Tournament. A pair of Four Rivers Conference opponents, St. James and Sullivan, will be involved in that event. Other schools coming to St. Clair include Affton, Park Hills Central, Dexter, John Burroughs, Kennett, Miller Career Academy, Normandy, Cape Notre Dame, Potosi, Roosevelt, Soldan, Ste. Genevieve and University City.
Wrestling starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
St. Francis Borgia Regional will travel to Mexico for the Class 2 District 2 Tournament. Also there will be Blair Oaks, Boonville, Fulton, Kirksville, Lutheran St. Charles, Mexico, Moberly, Orchard Farm, Owensville, Priory, Southern Boone, St. Charles West, Winfield and Wright City.
First-round matches start at 6 p.m. with first-round wrestlebacks and quarterfinals to follow.
Second-round wrestlebacks start SAturday’s action at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the semifinals, consolation semifinals, and placement matches.
The top four wrestlers in each weight class from each district will advance to the state tournament.