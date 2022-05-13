Who will take the next steps toward Jefferson City?
Area track and field athletes from Classes 3-5 begin their quest to qualify for the state championships this weekend at the district level.
One of the district meets, Class 4 District 5, will take place at Washington High School Saturday. Union, Pacific and Sullivan will be among those joining the host Blue Jays for the event. The action begins at 10:30 a.m.
St. Francis Borgia Regional heads to Wright City for the Class 3 District 3 meet Saturday. A start time for the event was not publicly announced.
St. Clair, Owensville and St. James compete in Class 3 District 5 at Willow Springs High School in West Plains Saturday. Throwing events begin at 10 a.m. and running events at 10:45 a.m.
Hermann goes to Montgomery County for Class 3 District 4 Saturday. Field events start at 9:30 a.m. and running prelims at 10:30 a.m. The running event finals begin at noon.
Those advancing will still need to get through another round at sectionals next Saturday to qualify for the state championships in Jefferson City at the end of the month.
For Classes 1-2, the postseason journey has already begun.
New Haven qualified 12 athletes for the sectional round after making it through the Class 2 District 2 meet last Saturday, which the Shamrocks hosted.
New Haven’s sectional athletes compete Saturday at Lutheran North for the Class 2 Section 1 event. The Class 1 Section 1 meet will also be taking place at Lutheran North at the same time. Field events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and running events at noon.
Athletes in the top four of each individual event at the sectional advance to the Class 2 state meet, to be held May 20-21 at Jefferson City High School’s Adkins Stadium.
The Shamrocks will be competing against District 1 survivors from Bismark, Caruthersville, Chaffee, Charleston, East Prairie, Grandview (Hillsboro), Greenville, Malden, Saxony Lutheran, Scott City, St. Pius X, Valle Catholic (boys only), West County and Woodland, in addition to the top four athletes in each event from the District 2 meet.
Non-area teams coming to Washington Saturday for Class 5 District 5 include Camdenton, Helias Catholic, Jefferson City, Rolla and West Plains.
Joining Borgia in Wright City for Class 3 District 3 will be Incarnate Word (girls only), Lutheran St. Charles, Maplewood, Normandy, Orchard Farm, Priory (boys only), Soldan, St. Charles West, STEAM Academy at McCluer South-Berkeley, Villa Duchesne (girls only), Visitation Academy (girls only), Westminster Christian Academy, Winfield and the host school.
In Class 3 District 5 at Willow Springs, other visiting teams, besides those from the Four Rivers Conference, will be Ava, Blair Oaks, Cuba, Fatima, Houston, Mountain View Liberty, Mountain Grove, Salem and the host school.
Hermann’s competition in Class 3 District 4 includes the hosts, Montgomery County, as well as Boonville, Bowling Green, California, Centralia, Tolton Catholic, Hallsville, Macon, North Callaway, Palmyra and Southern Boone.