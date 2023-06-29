After watching its younger sibling team fall to Elsberry Post 226 Saturday, the Washington Post 218 Freshman Red team knocked off Elsberry Post 226 Saturday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 12-5.
Washington (13-4, 7-0) didn’t give Elsberry the chance to gain traction, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first and three more in the second.
After Post 226 broke the shutout with a run in the fourth, Washington added four more runs.
In the fifth, Elsberry scored twice and Post 218 added one run.
Elsberry scored two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Washington outhit Post 226 in the game, 13-3. Elsberry made both errors.
Post 218 used a trio of pitchers in the game with Lane Mallinckrodt throwing three shutout innings. He hit two batters.
Jack Hackmann pitched 1.2 innings, allowing three runs on one hit, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out two.
Josh Koirtyohann pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.
“We used three pitchers to get some players some mound time,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “Lane. Mallinckrodt was perfect shutting down the first nine batters, he faced (one of the hit batters was in a double play, the other was picked off). Jack Hackmann and Josh Koirtyohann came in and seen mound time and did a fine job.”
Offensively, Andrew Elbert led the way with four hits, including a double and a triple.
“Andrew is in a really good run at the plate right now,” Kopmann said. “Seems like he is hitting everything hard.”
Will Weber and Ben Gelinas each had two hits. Gelinas doubled.
Ben Nieder also doubled while Koirtyohann, Joseph Downey and Nick Hackmann singled.
“When we get hitting up and down the lineup, we are a tough team to beat,” Kopmann said.
Jack Hackmann, Gelinas, Koirtyohann, Colton Warnecke, Nakai Scott and Jacob Schroeder walked.
Elbert, Nick Hackmann, Koirtyohann and Weber stole two bases. Gelinas, Jack Hackmann, Scott and Warnecke each had one steal.
Gelinas scored three runs. Weber and Elbert both scored twice. Jack Hackmann, Koirtyohann, Nieder, Warnecke and Downey scored once.
Elbert drove in four runs. Gelinas and Nick Hackmann had two RBIs apiece. Mallinckrodt, Koirtyohann and Nieder each had one RBI.
“Our defense also played outstanding with zero errors,” Kopmann said. “Our pitchers are learning to throw to contact and let our defense work.”
