Garrett Lillard and Brady Jones combined for a four-hit shutout Wednesday as the Hannibal Post 55 (Culp) team knocked off Washington Post 218 in the Ninth District Senior Legion Tournament winners’ bracket semifinals, 3-0.
“We just didn’t have an answer for their arm (Lillard),” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “That is the second time we’ve faced him and just couldn’t get anything going. We flew out 13 times in the game and only collected four hits, so we’ll need to do better at the plate.”
Lillard, who also was the winner in the Culp team’s 13-3 league win June 26 in Hannibal, pitched the first 6.1 innings, allowing three hits and striking out two batters for Post 55. Jones gave up a hit and struck out one while recording the final two outs.
Hannibal (12-5-1), the tournament’s second seed, advanced to play fourth-seeded Rhineland Post 147 Thursday in the winners’ bracket final.
Washington (15-10) moved to the losers’ bracket against St. Peters Post 313. That game now is Friday at Union at 5:30 p.m.
“Sometimes there are days like this, but we have enough pitching to get us deep into the tournament,” Getsee said. “We’ll point it north and play as many games as we can to keep us sharp for the zone tournament.”
Washington held Hannibal to three runs with Gavin Matchell and Calvin Straatmann pitching.
“Gavin Matchell pitched good enough to win, but Hannibal cobbled together a couple of hits early to put them ahead,” Getsee said.
Matchell went 4.2 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and six walks. He struck out four.
Straatmann pitched 1.1 innings, allowing a run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
“Calvin Straatmann came in to hold them down and pitched great as well,” Getsee said. “We played solid defense behind both of them.”
Hannibal outhit Post 218 in the game, 6-4. Washington made the game’s lone error.
Post 55 opened with two runs in the bottom of the first and added a final run in the bottom of the sixth.
Blake Whitlock led Post 218 with two singles. Sam Turilli and Matchell had the other hits.
Dane Eckhoff sacrificed.
For Hannibal, Drake Dudley had two singles. Charlie Culp, Caleb Young and Gary Culp posted one hit apiece.
Chance Lovett walked twice. Dudley, Charlie Culp, Tanner VanWinkle, Young and Gary Culp walked once.
Cody Culp sacrificed. Dudley stole two bases. Charlie Culp, VanWinkle and Gary Culp each stole one base.
Mason Tharp, Charlie Culp and Lovett scored the runs.
Dudley, Charlie Culp and Young each posted an RBI.