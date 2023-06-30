Pacific Post 320 finally ran out of runs Sunday in the Blue Springs Wood Bat Tournament.
The Post 320 Juniors fell to event host Blue Springs Post 499/Fike Blue in its final game, 8-2.
Pacific opened scoring with two runs in the top of the third in the consolation game, but Fike tied it in the bottom of the inning.
The Blues added a run in the fourth and five more in the fifth to claim the victory. The game concluded after six frames on the time limit.
Fike outhit Post 320 for the game 7-6. Pacific made three errors to Fike’s one.
James Imus started for Pacific and went four innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits, five walks and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Lucas Dohrer pitched the last inning, allowing three runs on two hits, two walks and one hit batter.
Pacific’s six hits were all singles. Cayden Matthes had two of them.
Bennett Parker, Landon Swebilius, Dohrer and Landon Andrew each had one single.
Matthes and Swebilius both walked.
Matthes stole two bases. Hagen Hassell, Andrew and Cole Ramirez stole one base apiece.
Ramirez and Andrew scored the Pacific runs. Parker logged an RBI.
Post 320 fell to 10-7-2 entering the final two games of the regular season.
Pacific hosts Union Post 297 Tuesday at 6 p.m. and heads to Sullivan Post 18 Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Heading into Monday, the Ninth District was still wide open with four teams (Elsberry, Pacific, Union and Washington) tied with two losses apiece. Only St. Peters Post 313 was above that glut.
Washington beat St. Peters Monday to hand Post 313 its first league defeat.
