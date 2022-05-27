The Pacific Post 320 freshmen begin the summer campaign this weekend in St. Charles.
Post 320 is assigned to the Green Pool for the Memorial Weekend Tournament at Blanchette Park.
Pacific shares the Green Pool with Jerseyville Post 492, Eureka Post 177 and Wentzville Post 323. Jefferson City Post 5, Elsberry Post 226, Jackson Post 158 and Rhineland Post 147 are in the Blue Pool.
Two games will be played Friday night at 8:30 p.m. with Post 320 taking on Jerseyville on Blanchette Field No. 1 while Jefferson City plays Elsberry on Field No. 2.
Post 320 will then finish out pool play Saturday, facing Eureka at 9 a.m. and Wentzville at 11 a.m.
The top two teams from each pool advance to the championship bracket Sunday.
Both semifinals will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, with the Blue Pool champion taking on the Green Pool runner-up on Field No. 1 while the Green Pool winner faces off against the second-place Blue Pool team on Field No. 2.
The championship game takes place thereafter on Field No. 2 between the two semifinal winners.