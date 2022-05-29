For the first time since its return in the summer of 2018, the Pacific Post 320 American Legion baseball program will field a team at the Senior level.
Ryan Carter and Nathan Bruns continue to manage the Post 320 teams with Carter leading the senior-level squad this year and Bruns serving as the assistant.
Bruns will manage the Post 320 Freshman squad.
“We have been having more and more kids come out for the Legion program each year and that is exciting to see,” Carter said. “We want to continue to grow the program and it is great to see the interests and excitement back again.”
Bruns recently was named head softball coach at Winfield High School.
Pacific’s Senior team returns all of its players from the 2021 Junior squad, which went 11-7-1 and finished second in the Ninth District Tournament.
Returners on the pitching staff include Weston Kulick, Wesley Branson, Drew Beffa, Luke Gerling and Jordan Williams.
Kulick is coming off an all-conference season for the Pacific varsity in the Four Rivers Conference. Kulick posted a 1.89 earned run average and a 6-1 record for Pacific in 33.1 innings this spring, recording 30 strikeouts.
Branson and Xavian Cox were also part of the varsity staff this spring with Branson not allowing a run across 16.2 innings and Cox turning in 0.84 ERA in 8.1 innings.
The infield remains intact with Joey Mach doing the catching, Matt Reincke at first base, Ethan Simpson, Noah Carrico and Logan Hanna up the middle, and Kulick and Beffa at third base.
Simpson posted a team high .426 batting average for the 2021 Post 320 Juniors with five doubles, two triples and 10 runs batted in.
The outfield continues to feature Andrew Payne, Trevor Klund, Branson and Cole Hansmann.
Hansmann was the team’s RBI leader last summer with 19. He batted .396 with seven doubles and a triple.
Post 320 will be making a few additions to that squad as well in Conner Bollinger and Cox.
Both are expected to pitch and play the outfield. Cox could also see time at shortstop.
“We want to compete each and every night and hopefully make another deep run in the district tournament,” Carter said. “One thing I could say about last year’s team is they did not give up and gave their best every inning and we are expecting the same this year.”
After Post 320, Washington Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 finished in the top three of the junior tournament last year, Carter said he expects those same teams to provide Post 320 with its toughest competition this summer.
“Washington is always a team that is at the top every year and Elsberry was always a team we went back and forth a lot with last year,” Carter said. “District 9 is one of the toughest legion districts in the state and we expect tough challenges each and every night.”
The Post 320 seniors first played Thursday at De Soto SMCI.