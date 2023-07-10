A four-run first inning put the Pacific Post 320 Seniors on the right track from the start Thursday.
Post 320 (13-4) won at home in the penultimate game of the regular season, defeating the Hillsboro Prospects (1-8), 11-6.
After taking a 4-0 lead in the opening frame, Pacific waited until the third inning to add more runs. Hillsboro scored its first tally in the top of the third and Post 320 came back with three runs to make it a 7-1 game.
After Hillsboro added two more runs in the top of the fourth, Post 320 tacked on three more in the home half. Hillsboro then got another two runs in the fifth, trimming the lead to 10-5.
Both teams added a final score in the sixth inning.
Drew Beffa earned the pitching win for Post 320. In three innings pitched, he allowed one unearned run on two hits and a walk. He recorded one strikeout.
Cole Hansmann pitched the next two innings. He allowed four runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Ethan Simpson fired the last two innings. He struck out one and surrendered one unearned run on four walks and one hit.
“Drew Beffa started the Hillsboro game for us and went three solid innings,” Post 320 Manger Clint Meyer said. “Cole Hansmann and Ethan Simpson got their first innings on the mound tonight. They each pitched two innings in relief and closed out the game.”
Post 320 totaled eight hits, six of which came from the combination of Trevor Klund and Ayden Biedenstein.
“They both had big nights at the plate,” Meyer said. “I think the recent nine-day break did the boys some good. They seem to be refreshed, which is great to see as we head into the district tournament next week.”
All eight Post 320 hits went for singles. Matt Reincke and Mason Snider each tallied one hit.
Pacific batters earned eight walks. Sam Ruszala claimed more free bases than anyone, walking three times and also getting hit by a pitch.
Snider, Simpson, Weston Kulick, Hansmann and Beffa each drew one walk.
Biedenstein stole a base.
Reincke and Biedenstein each scored twice. Klund, Snider, Simpson, Andrew Payne, Kulick, Hansmann and Ruszala all touched the plate once.
Hillsboro used four pitchers in the game — Brayden Brown, Karter Holdinghaus, Max Larose and Kyle Turman.
Brown pitched the first 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Holdinghaus pitched one inning and allowed three runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout and one hit batter.
Larose went 1.2 innings without allowing a run or a hit and issued just one walk.
Turman pitched the last inning, surrendering one unearned run after one hit and one walk.
Nate Siebert paced the Hillsboro offense with a triple and a single. He also walked, stole a base and scored twice.
Sam Wahl singled twice, walked and drove in two runs.
Trey Anderson singled, walked and drove in a run.
Cole Losman singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored.
Max Abel singled, stole a base and scored.
Gavin Bradshaw singled.
Mason Boyer walked twice, stole two bases and scored.
Post 320 plays one final regular season game at home Friday against Eureka Post 177, starting at 7 p.m.
