Despite a curve ball in the brackets, the higher seed held up in the opening round of the Ninth District senior tournament.
Pacific Post 320 (10-9), the No. 4 seed in the tournament, was initially slated to face No. 5 Hannibal in the only game of the opening round.
Instead, Post 320 defeated a replacement team, No. 6 Rhineland Post 147 (8-11), 9-5, after Hannibal backed out of the tournament.
With the district’s postseason tournament slated to feature only the top five teams in the regular season district standings, Rhineland, Elsberry Post 226 and St. Charles Post 312 were not expected to compete.
While Pacific never trailed in the contest, Rhineland kept itself within arm’s reach.
Post 320 built a 5-0 lead with a run in the first inning, three in the second and one in the third only for Rhineland to bite deeply into that advantage with a three-run rally in the top of the fourth.
Pacific got two runs back in the home half and added a final two runs in the sixth.
Rhineland posted two runs in the seventh and ended the game with the potential tying run in the on-deck circle.
Weston Kulick pitched six innings for Pacific and struck out three batters while allowing three runs on six hits and one walk.
“Weston was great on the mound for us, and we did a great job producing runs early and getting out to an early lead,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said.
Wesley Branson tossed the final inning, striking out one and allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks.
Post 320 had 10 hits in the game. Ethan Simpson and Kulick each had a multi-hit performance.
Simpson doubled, singled, walked and scored two runs.
Kulick singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne tripled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Matthew Reincke doubled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Joey Mach, Cole Hansmann, Logan Hanna and Trevor Klund each singled.
“The middle of our lineup got the job done driving in our runs and the bottom and top did their job by getting on in front of them,” Carter said.
Luke Gerling walked twice and scored.
Klund drew one walk and scored.
Hansmann was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in two.
Post 147 used two pitchers, Kenny Hoener and Cole Traub.
Hoener lasted five innings, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits and three walks, while striking out seven.
Traub tossed one inning and allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts.
Parker Anderson and Hoener each doubled in the contest.
Eric Williams singled twice.
Gavin Hackmann, Jordan Heying, Trace Erfling and Anderson each added a single.
Post 320 advanced to play Washington Post 218, the tournament’s top seed, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Rhineland awaits the start of losers’ bracket play Wednesday at 8 p.m. against either the No. 2 seed, St. Peters Post 313, or the No. 3 seed, Union Post 297.