Pacific Post 320’s Senior Legion team ended the year tied for one of the top five spots in Missouri.
Post 320 (19-9) concluded its postseason run Tuesday afternoon with a loss to Sedalia Post 642 (37-5) in eight innings, 4-3.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Pacific Post 320’s Senior Legion team ended the year tied for one of the top five spots in Missouri.
Post 320 (19-9) concluded its postseason run Tuesday afternoon with a loss to Sedalia Post 642 (37-5) in eight innings, 4-3.
“Our coaches are very proud of these guys and what they accomplished this summer, finishing tied for fifth place at the state tournament,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said.
The game was one of the losers’ bracket quarterfinals at the Missouri American Legion Baseball Senior State Tournament at Liberty Park Stadium in Sedalia.
Post 642 advanced to play Jackson Post 158 Tuesday evening in the losers’ bracket semifinals, in which Jackson won in 10 innings, 8-6.
Post 320 tallied more hits in the contest, but couldn’t get them to come at the right times.
“Tuesday’s game against Sedalia was a back-and-forth battle,” Meyer said. “We couldn’t get that big inning where we could put a crooked number on the scoreboard. We struggled with that in both games of the tournament. We had baserunners in seven of the eight innings, so we had chances, but just couldn’t capitalize.”
The host Travelers notched the deciding run against Pacific in the bottom of the eighth inning when Isaac Nieters singled into right field to drive home Elias Washington.
After both teams scored once in the second and once in the third, Sedalia took its first lead with one run in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 320 was finally able to re-tie the score in the top of the seventh as Trevor Klund drew a one-out walk and then scored on Ethan Simpson’s double to center field.
Pacific put together eight hits in the contest, led by a pair of doubles by Simpson, who scored once and drove in one.
Klund singled, walked and scored.
Cole Hansmann singled and drove in a run.
Ayden Biedenstein singled, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Mason Snider, Weston Kulick and Matt Reincke each singled. Kulick also drew a walk.
Jack Meyer pitched seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out five.
“He pitched the first seven innings and was able to keep their hitters guessing, only giving up four hits,” Clint Meyer said. “I thought he pitched a great game, giving our offense an opportunity to battle back. Our boys never gave up. They battled back to tie the game in the top of the seventh and we held them in the bottom half to send us to extra innings where they walked it off.”
Jack Meyer hit the pitch limit at the end of the seventh and Trey Kulick came in to pitch the eighth.
After getting the first batter he faced to ground out, Trey Kulick allowed the final two hits as the game concluded.
Joshua Hagle was the winning pitcher for Sedalia. He pitched the final two outs of the seventh and all of the eighth inning for 1.2 innings total with three strikeouts. He did not allow a run, though he surrendered one hit and one walk.
Gavin Locke tossed the first 6.1 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk, striking out six.
Washington paced the Travelers’ offense with a double and a single, scoring two runs. He also stole a base.
Tanner Damlo tripled.
Connor Lynde singled and made a sacrifice fly to drive in a run.
Nieters singled, was hit by a pitch, scored and drove in a run.
Chase Von Holten singled, stole a base and drove in a run.
Andrew Lazenby walked twice, stole a base and scored once.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.