The Pacific Post 320 Seniors kept the scorekeeper busy in Elsberry Friday night.
Pacific (3-6) picked up an 18-5 win in Ninth District play at Elsberry Post 226 (7-7).
Elsberry forfeited the planned second game of a doubleheader.
“We ended up only playing the first game because Elsberry ran out of pitching for Game 2 and they ended up forfeiting,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “In our game, our bats finally came alive. We have been struggling at the plate for a little bit and it was great to see our entire lineup barreling up the baseball.”
Post 320 connected for 15 hits in the contest, drew seven walks and took advantage of six Elsberry errors.
Weston Kulick was the winning pitcher for Post 320. In five innings pitched, he struck out four while allowing two unearned runs on two hits and three walks.
“Weston continued to do his thing on the mound by going five innings with not giving up a run,” Carter said. “The majority of our lineup had multiple hits. It was great to see our entire line up contribute up and down and have a little pop.”
Luke Gerling tossed the final inning from the mound. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks.
Post 320 built an impressive early lead with three runs in the first inning, three in the second and two in the third.
Elsberry cut into the 8-0 lead briefly with two runs in the bottom of the third.
The score held at 8-2 until Post 320 pushed across three more runs in the top of the fifth. Pacific then put the game away with a seven-run rally in the top of the sixth.
Elsberry came back to score three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, but fell short of being able to prevent a mercy-rule conclusion.
Cole Hansmann and Trevor Klund were the leaders of Pacific’s hit parade with three knocks apiece.
Klund doubled twice, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Hansmann doubled, singled twice, walked, stole two bases and scored four times.
Ethan Simpson launched a solo home run to lead off the second inning. He added to his resume on the night with a single, two walks, a hit by a pitch, five runs scored and one RBI.
Drew Beffa doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored three runs and drove in two.
Weston Kulick singled twice, walked and had three RBIs.
Wesley Branson singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Joey Mach singled, was hit by a pitch and contributed four runs batted in.
Luke Gerling was hit by a pitch twice, walked twice, drove in two runs and scored once.
Logan Hanna scored a run.
Pacific next plays Tuesday against Washington Post 218 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field at 6 p.m.