Moberly Post 6 scored the first run Wednesday, but the Pacific Post 320 Seniors scored all the rest.
Post 320 (19-6) captured the biggest win the program has seen since it was revived in 2018, defeating Moberly Post 6 (22-10), 12-1, in the Zone 1 Tournament losers’ bracket final.
Since two teams advance from the zone to the state tournament, Post 320 joins Washington Post 218 in traveling to Sedalia next week with a chance to compete for the state title.
It will be the first state trip for Post 320 at any level in the five years since the Pacific High School coaching staff revived the program.
Two of this year’s senior players, Jack Meyer and Andrew Payne, were on the very first freshman team for the revived program in 2018. Six others joined the second year in 2019 — Ayden Biedenstein, Cole Hansmann, Trevor Klund, Weston Kulick, Matt Reincke and Ethan Simpson.
“Our goal when we started the season was to make it to the state tournament and we were able to make that happen,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “A lot of these boys have been playing baseball together for a long time and they are just out there having a good time.”
This marked the second time in the tournament Post 320 defeated Moberly. Pacific topped the Sixers Monday, 9-1.
Wednesday, Post 320 needed only five innings to complete its task, earning an early stoppage via the mercy rule.
Pacific piled on the runs with three in the first inning, two in the second, six in the third and one in the fourth.
“With a state tournament berth on the line, the boys were fired up and took that energy to the plate, knocking out 13 hits,” Clint Meyer said. “We knew the pitcher that we were facing had thrown a no-hitter against a very good team earlier in the month, but they didn’t let that get in their heads. We always tell the boys we need to score early and often, and they did just that.”
Moberly pushed across its only tally in the top of the first inning.
Trey Kulick pitched all five innings for Post 320. He allowed one run on five hits and two walks, striking out two.
“Trey Kulick pitched a great game, going the distance and only giving up one run,” Clint Meyer said.
Post 320’s offense racked up 13 hits.
Payne had the most hits with three. Payne doubled once, singled twice, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Klund tripled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Hansmann singled twice, scored once and drove in two.
Mason Snider singled twice, scored and drove in one.
Reincke doubled and scored twice.
Simpson singled and scored twice.
Jack Meyer singled and scored.
Biedenstein singled with an RBI.
Weston Kulick walked, was hit by a pitch and scored once.
Jackson Engel started on the mound for Post 6. In two innings, he allowed five runs on seven hits with no walks.
Logan Head pitched the next two innings and allowed seven runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts and a hit batter.
Engel had two of the five Moberly hits, all of which were singles.
Cooper Harvey, Jay Lindsay and Head each singled once.
Engel drove in Harvey for the lone Post 6 run.
Carson Fletcher and Ashton Hunt each drew a walk.
Post 218 defeated Pacific, 8-3, in the championship game immediately following the win over Moberly Wednesday night. Both teams will open state tournament play Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.