The Pacific Post 320 Seniors took control in the late innings last Wednesday.
Post 320 (6-8) won on the road at Hannibal Post 55 in Ninth District play, 11-9.
After Hannibal scored three runs in the first inning, Post 320 notched its first tally in the top of the second before adding three more in the third and another three in the fourth.
Post 55 answered with two runs in the bottom of the third and two runs in the bottom of the fourth, so after four innings the game was knotted up at 7-7.
Post 320 rallied for three more runs in the top of the second and again Hannibal answered with two more in the home half, but Pacific held a one-run lead going into the final inning.
Pacific tacked on one final tally for insurance in the seventh and then shut down the home team to close out the victory.
Luke Gerling and Wesley Branson combined to pitch Post 320 to victory.
Gerling pitched the first five innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and three walks while striking out five.
Branson pitched two innings, striking out three. He allowed two unearned runs on two hits.
At the plate, Pacific collected eight hits, four for extra bases.
Andrew Payne led the way with two triples, a double, a run scored and three runs batted in.
Weston Kulick doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in one.
Ethan Simpson, Joey Mach and Logan Hanna each singled.
Mach walked twice. Cole Hansmann and Branson each walked once.
Noah Carrico and Simpson were hit by pitches.
Simpson and Hanna both scored twice.
Drew Beffa, Carrico, Branson and Hansmann each crossed the plate once.
Simpson drove in two runs.
Mach was credited with an RBI.
Hansmann stole a base.
Hannibal had 11 hits, led by a 4-4 day from Matthew Miller, who doubled twice, scored four runs and drove in one.
Hunter Scrogin doubled and singled.
Zander Johnson singled twice.
Gabe Howe doubled.
Spencer Whetstone and Caleb Nelson added one single apiece.
Whetstone, Camden Fischer and Miller combined for pitching duties with Whetstone tossing 3.1 innings, Fischer going 1.2 innings and Miller finished out the last two frames.
Post 320 finished out the week with road games Thursday and Friday against Union Post 297 and Rhineland Post 147. Pacific concludes league play this coming Thursday, hosting Hannibal in a 6 p.m. rematch at Pacific High School.