Pacific needed to power up its bats to get a win Wednesday.
The Post 320 Seniors (12-4) needed 14 hits to produce an 11-8 home victory over visiting Kirkwood Post 156 (14-4).
Post 156 had just three hits in the game, but capitalized on 10 walks and did most of its damage with a seven-run rally in the top of the second inning.
Post 320 scored three runs in the first to briefly start the game with a lead before Kirkwood hung its crooked number in the second.
Pacific battled back with single runs in the second third and fourth innings, cutting the lead down to just one, 7-6.
Kirkwood posted a single run in the top of the fifth, but Post 320 hammered out five more runs in the home half. Pacific then blanked Kirkwood in the top of the sixth, at which point the nonleague game concluded an inning early.
“We got down early, but the boys kept grinding and we were able to battle back and get the win,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “We recently had a nine-day break, so we’re using the games this week to get ready for districts next week.”
Trevor Klund was the winning pitcher in the contest and also connected for three hits at the plate.
Klund was the second pitcher out of the bullpen for Pacific. He pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on no hits and four walks while striking out four.
“Trevor Klund got an opportunity on the mound and made the most of it,” Meyer said.
At the plate, Klund batted from the leadoff spot and went 3-4 with a double, two singles, two runs scored and one RBI.
Jack Meyer was the first relief pitcher used by Post 320 in the contest. He pitched 1.2 shutout innings with five strikeouts and allowed one hit and one walk.
At the plate, Meyer also went 3-4 with a double, two singles, a run scored and two RBIs.
Sam Ruszala started the game on the mound for Post 320. In 1.1 innings, he allowed seven runs (six earned) on two hits and five walks, striking out two.
Weston Kulick collected two singles for Pacific with one run batted in.
Cole Hansmann doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Mason Snider singled, stole three bases, scored and drove in two runs.
Andrew Payne singled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
Ayden Biedenstein singled and drove in three runs.
Luke Gerling singled, was hit by a pitch and scored twice.
Matt Reincke singled, walked and scored.
For Kirkwood, pitchers included Max Bentrup, Evan Pazero and Munir Abu-Nader.
Bentrup pitched four innings and allowed six runs on 11 hits and two walks. He struck out five.
Pazero did not record an out and allowed four runs on two hits, a walk and a hit batter.
Abu-Nader tossed one inning and allowed one run on one hit and one hit batter with one strikeout.
Bentrup doubled, walked, scored and drove in two runs.
Tyler Vincent and Abraham Rappaport both singled.
Max Lipe and Jack Clark each walked three times.
Vincent, Rappaport and Pazero all walked once.
Vincent and Abu-Nader were hit by pitches.
Vincent, Clark and Rappaport each stole two bases. Lipe stole once.
Jack scored two runs. Vincent, Abu-Nader, Lipe, Rappaport and Pazero all scored once.
Vincent, Abu-Nader, Luke Krapf, Lipe and Rappaport each drove in a run.
Post 320 closes out the regular season with two more home games. After hosting the Hillsboro Prospects Thursday, the final home game for Pacific will be Friday against Eureka Post 177 at 7 p.m.
