The Pacific Post 320 Seniors liked the mercy rule so much, they used it twice Saturday.
Following up on a 14-3 win over St. Charles Post 312 Saturday morning, Post 320 (4-1, 4-0) stayed perfect within the Ninth District with an 18-8 victory over Hannibal Post 55 (1-3, 0-2).
“A lot of runs were scored in this game,” Post 320 Manger Clint Meyer said. “We were able to take advantage of 10 walks and seven hit batters to go along with our nine hits to score 18 runs. Ethan Simpson came up big at the plate, getting five RBIs.”
After both teams pushed across four runs in the first inning, the Post 320 bats stayed hot with six more runs in the second to take a 10-4 lead.
Hannibal scored four runs in the third to cut the lead to 10-8, but it was all Pacific on the scoreboard from that point on.
Post 320 tallied one run in the bottom of the third before posting a five run rally in the fifth and a final two runs to conclude the game with nobody out in the home half of the sixth.
Weston Kulick was the pitching winner for Post 320. In four innings, he allowed eight runs (two earned) on eight hits and four walks with six strikeouts.
Mason Snider closed out the game with two shutout innings with five strikeouts, allowing one hit and two walks.
Simpson led the way with a triple, two doubles, a walk and three runs scored on top of his five runs batted in.
Ayden Biedenstein singled twice, scored and drove in four.
Snider singled, walked twice and scored twice.
Jack Meyer singled, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Cole Hansmann singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored and drove in one.
Joey Mach singled, walked and scored.
Matt Reincke walked three times, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Andrew Payne drew two walks, was hit by a pitch twice, stole two bases, scored twice and drove in a run.
Gavin Mabe was hit by a pitch three times and scored three runs.
Carter Jones pitched 1.2 innings for Post 55, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on four hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Gavin Greving pitched three innings and allowed six runs on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts.
Tyler Caldwell got the final out and allowed two runs on three hits and two walks.
Matthew Miller had three hits, all singles, to pace the Post 55 offense. He scored twice and drove in a run.
Dylan Ross tripled, singled, scored and drove in four runs.
Lucas Edelman doubled, scored and drove in a run.
Evan Harsell singled, walked twice and drove in a run.
Greving singled and walked.
Carter Hawkinson and Colby Cook both walked and scored.
Post 320 will play another team unbeaten in Ninth District play Tuesday, taking on Washington Post 218 (2-0) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field at 6 p.m.
A Junior game between the two programs follows at 8 p.m.