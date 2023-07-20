The Pacific Post 320 bats backed Jack Meyer with far more runs than he needed Monday.
Pacific (18-5) opened the Senior Legion Zone 1 Tournament Monday with a 9-1 win over Moberly Post 6 (21-9) at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Post 320 advanced to play Washington Post 218 in the winners’ bracket final Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Both teams are one win away from qualifying for the state tournament next week in Sedalia.
“The boys played a great game last night,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “We told the boys it was important to get that first win, rather than facing elimination right away and they came out ready to go. We hit the ball well with several players having a multi-hit game.”
Jack Meyer spun a complete-game gem for Pacific, striking out seven batters over seven innings while scattering five hits with no walks and allowing one run.
“Jack pitched a great game,” Clint Meyer said. “He was able to mix up his pitches and keep their hitters off balance. He was very efficient, throwing only 81 pitches through seven innings.”
The Post 320 bats gave Meyer plenty of cushion with three runs in the bottom of the third inning, two more in the fourth and four in the sixth.
Center fielder Andrew Payne launched the biggest hit of the night, clubbing a two-run home run to right field in the fourth inning.
“The ball was absolutely crushed,” Clint Meyer said.
Payne also singled and was hit by a pitch. He scored three times and finished the game with three runs batted in.
Ayden Biedenstein batted safely three times, connecting on three singles. He scored twice and drove in two.
“He’s seeing the ball really well right now,” Clint Meyer said.
Trevor Klund singled twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Jack Meyer helped his own cause at the plate with two hits, both singles.
Ethan Simpson singled, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored once.
Mason Snider singled and walked.
Weston Kulick singled and drove in a run via a sacrifice fly.
Cole Hansmann walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Matt Reincke drew a pair of walks.
Zaiden Wood started on the mound for the Sixers. He allowed three runs on three hits and four walks with two strikeouts and two hit batters in 2.2 innings.
Carson Fletcher pitched 3.1 innings out of the bullpen, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits with two strikeouts and one hit batter.
Moberly’s two hits included a pair of singles from Jack Romine as well as singles by Logan Head, Braedon Hunt and Casey Shockley.
Shockley scored the lone Moberly run, driven in by Romine.
Moberly dropped into the losers’ bracket to face Jefferson City Post 5 in the tournament’s first elimination game Tuesday at 8 p.m.
Regardless of a win or a loss Tuesday, both Post 320 and Post 218 will play Wednesday, either in the 5:30 losers’ bracket final, the 8 p.m. championship round or potentially both.
An if-needed winner-take-all zone championship game would be played Thursday at 6:30 p.m. if the team coming from the losers’ bracket wins the 8 p.m. game Wednesday.
