Andrew Payne made it all the way around the bases to lead off the seventh inning Saturday as the Pacific Post 320 Senior Legion team picked up a key Ninth District win in Hannibal.
Payne tripled and scored on an error to break a tie and lift Pacific to a 5-4 victory over Post 55.
“Andrew Payne had the big hit of the game,” Pacific Manager Clint Meyer said. “He led off the top of the seventh inning with a triple and was able to score on the errant throw to third to give us the go-ahead run.”
With the win, Pacific improved to 8-4 overall, 5-2 in the Ninth District, staying on track to secure one of the top seeds for the upcoming postseason tournament.
The game was the first of two in Hannibal for Post 320. Pacific also played a league game with St. Charles Post 312.
Pacific scored two runs in the opening frame and made it 4-0 in the top of the fourth.
Hannibal tied it with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Pacific outhit Post 55 in the game, 5-4. Hannibal made five errors to Pacific’s two.
Drew Beffa went the distance for Pacific, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits. He struck out nine.
“Drew Beffa pitched a great game against Hannibal,” Meyer said. “The fact that he was able to keep his pitch count down and go all seven innings for us was huge.”
Payne had the biggest hit, a triple. Sam Ruszala doubled.
Mason Snider, Ayden Biedenstein and Joey Mach singled.
Payne, Cole Hansmann, Weston Kulick and Beffa walked.
Snider stole two bases. Biedenstein had one steal.
Snider and Payne both scored twice. Beffa scored once.
