Despite a pair of late attempts, the Pacific Post 320 Seniors could not catch up to De Soto SMCI in either end of a doubleheader Wednesday.
Post 320 (1-3) fell twice in a pair of away games, 4-3 and 8-5. De Soto improved to 3-3 on the season with the pair of wins.
In the first game, De Soto tallied two runs in the first inning, one in the second and one in the sixth.
Post 320 did not score until the bottom of the sixth inning, posting two runs there and then one in the seventh to fall one run shy of a comeback bid.
For the rematch, Post 320 struck first with one run in the top of the first, but De Soto came right back with two runs in the home half. Both teams repeated their efforts in the second frame, pushing De Soto out to a 4-2 lead.
SMCI then added another run in the third.
Post 320 scratched out another run in the top of the fifth before De Soto posted a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth to make it 8-3.
Pacific again pushed back in the final inning, but was only able to add two more tallies before the conclusion.
First game
Drew Beffa fired four innings from the mound for Pacific in the opener. He allowed three runs on five hits with two strikeouts.
Wes Branson pitched the next three innings, striking out five while surrendering one run on two hits and two walks.
“We played a clean game defensively but could not get the bats rolling until late in the game,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Drew Beffa and Wes Branson did a great job keeping us in the game on the mound and our defense was great behind them. We were threatening in the bottom of the seventh with the bases loaded and just could not get the job done.”
Post 320 managed four hits, led by a pair of singles from Cole Hansmann, who drove in two runs.
Andrew Payne doubled and scored.
Ethan Simpson singled and scored.
Weston Kulick, Joey Mach, Branson and Noah Carrico each drew a walk.
Mach scored.
Trevor Klund drove in a run.
“I thought we had it when Weston smoked a line drive down the first base line, but the first baseman made a great play to end it,” Carter said. “I loved seeing the fight in our team all the way to the last out.”
Second game
Luke Gerling pitched five innings for Post 320 in the rematch. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and five walks. Gerling posted three strikeouts.
Hansmann pitched the sixth inning, allowing three unearned runs on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
“De Soto took advantage of walks and free bases with some timely hitting that led to our defeat,” Carter said. “Logan Hanna had the biggest night at the plate.”
Post 320 had six hits in the game, two from Hanna.
Hanna doubled, singled, walked and drove in two.
Jordan Williams singled, walked twice and scored twice.
Simpson singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and drove in two runs.
Kulick singled and walked with one run batted in.
Branson singled, stole a base and scored.
Klund walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Mach and Gerling each drew two walks.
Beffa walked and scored.
“We need to cut down on our strikeouts and find ways to put the ball in play,” Carter said. “I think we are trying to do too much at the plate right now and need to get back to simplifying our at-bats.”
Post 320 is at home Friday, hosting Rhineland Post 147 at 8 p.m.