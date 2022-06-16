A pair of early two-run rallies were enough for the Rhineland Post 147 Seniors to earn a win Friday.
Pacific Post 320 (1-4) hosted Rhineland (6-4) in an 8-2 losing effort in Ninth District play.
Post 147 tallied two runs in the top of the first and two more in the third to build a 4-0 lead.
Post 320 chipped away with one run in the bottom of the third and one in the fourth before Rhineland got a final four-run rally in the top of the seventh.
Weston Kulick was the pitcher of record for Post 320. He went 6.1 innings, allowing seven runs, two earned, on six hits and two walks with eight strikeouts.
Conner Bollinger recorded the final two outs. He struck out one and allowed one run on one hit and no walks.
Pacific posted just five hits against Rhineland ace Parker Anderson, who pitched a complete game with 12 strikeouts.
“Rhineland took advantage of some defensive miscues and we can’t do that with Anderson on the mound,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “Weston deserved a better fate for his efforts on the mound. Overall, we have to do a better job at the plate to give ourselves a chance.”
Matthew Reincke batted leadoff for Post 320 and singled twice with one run batted in.
Wesley Branson singled, scored and drove in a run.
Kulick singled and scored.
Drew Beffa singled.
Rhineland’s Anderson and Charlie Roth both had two hits.
Roth, of New Haven, tripled and singled with a run scored and two RBIs.
Anderson singled twice, walked and scored twice.
Rane Rehmert doubled and scored.
JJ Mundwiller and Gavin Moore both singled.
Mundwiller walked and drove in a run.
Post 320 is home Tuesday, hosting St. Peters Post 313 for a 6 p.m. doubleheader.