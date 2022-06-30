The Pacific Post 320 Seniors had more breathing room in the second game Friday.
Post 320 (5-7) picked up a 9-2 victory over St. Charles Post 312 (1-15), to wrap up a doubleheader sweep at Pacific High School.
Pacific went down to the final at-bat to win the opening game of the night, 4-3.
Post 320 cruised through the nightcap, tallying one run in the first, two in the second, three in the fourth and three in the fifth.
St. Charles pushed its lone two runs across in the fifth inning. The game concluded after five innings.
Jordan Williams pitched all five innings on the mound for Post 320, earning the win. He struck out two batters and allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk.
“In game two our bats carried over from the last game and they were backed by a solid pitching performance from Jordan,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “He filled the strike zone and let the defense make plays behind him. Hopefully, we can carry this momentum over into a busy week of games.”
Pacific connected for 11 hits, getting a pair of knocks each from Drew Beffa, Cole Hansmann, Weston Kulick and Joey Mach.
Mach doubled, singled, walked and drove in two.
Kulick singled twice, walked, scored and drove in two.
Hansmann singled twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one.
Beffa singled twice, scored and drove in one.
Ethan Simpson singled, was hit by a pitch and scored three times.
Conner Bollinger singled, stole a base and scored.
Trevor Klund singled and walked twice.
Williams walked and scored.
Luke Gerling drew a walk.
St. Charles managed seven hits, one double and six singles.
Clinton Doza had the double.
Rolen Moore and Brady McCormack both singled twice and scored once.
Nolan Taylor and Nathan Suess tallied one single apiece.
Suess collected an RBI.
Blake Donaldson drew a walk.
Suess and McCormack each stole one base.
Kyle Button pitched four innings and allowed six runs, five earned, on eight hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Donaldson pitched 0.1 of an inning and surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk, striking out one.
Moore recorded the final two outs, striking out one and walking two.
Post 320 next plays Tuesday, hosting the Ninth District frontrunner, Washington Post 218 (11-0 in league play). The first pitch is set for 6 p.m.