A close game came down to a close play Friday in the opening round of a senior level doubleheader in Pacific.
Post 320 (4-7) narrowly defeated St. Charles Post 312 (1-14), 4-3, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
In the midst of a 3-3 tie, a double and an error on an attempted sacrifice bunt set Pacific up with runners on the corners and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Cole Hansmann and Ethan Simpson then ended the game as Hansmann grounded to third base and Simpson, the lead runner, beat the throw to the plate.
“Ethan started the (seventh) inning with a huge double to right center,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “A perfect bunt by Drew (Beffa), and took advantage of a throwing error to win it. This was a big win for us to stay in the playoff hunt.”
St. Charles struck for two runs in the top of the fourth inning and held a 2-0 lead until Post 320 tallied three runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The visitors scratched out the tying run in the top of the seventh before Post 320 scored the game winner in the home half.
Beffa pitched six innings for Pacific and allowed three runs on 10 hits and three walks. He recorded three strikeouts.
“Our first game was moving pretty quick,” Carter said. “Both pitchers were efficient and filling the strike zone. Drew was great on the mound for us, going six strong innings.”
Conner Bollinger got the last three outs and was the pitcher of record. He allowed one walk, but got out of the inning after facing only three batters after St. Charles runner Kyle Button was caught trying to steal home.
“We ran into some trouble in the top of the seventh, but we were able to escape a bases-loaded situation,” Carter said. “Conner did a great job coming into that situation and only coming away with a tie game.”
At the plate, Post 320 belted out 10 hits.
Simpson doubled, singled and scored.
Weston Kulick singled twice and scored.
Bollinger singled twice.
Hansmann doubled, scored and had one RBI.
Trevor Klund singled, stole a base and scored.
Joey Mach singled and drove in two runs.
Beffa singled.
Luke Gerling drew a walk.
“I thought we were doing some great things at the plate, hitting the baseball hard to all parts of the field, but just right at the defense,” Carter said. “We didn’t break through until the sixth with three runs.”
St. Charles collected 10 hits in the game, three from leadoff hitter Nathan Suess.
All 10 hits for Post 312 went for singles.
Clinton Doza singled twice. Blake Donaldson, Blake Jakul, Nolan Taylor, Brody Mollerus and Joey Bentrup all singled once.
Doza, Jakul and Taylor scored the three runs.
Jakul and Bentrup were credited with RBIs.
Donaldson, Jakul, Taylor and Brady McCormack each drew a walk.
Taylor stole three bases. Suess stole twice. Donaldson, Jakul and McCormack each stole once.
Garrett Sutton pitched 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on nine hits and one walk with five strikeouts.
Button pitched 0.1 of an inning and allowed one unearned run on two hits.
Post 320 is home Tuesday night, hosting Washington Post 218 at 6 p.m.