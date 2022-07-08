For the third game in a row, the Pacific Post 320 Seniors broke a tie in the sixth inning or later to come away with a win.
Friday, Post 320 (8-8) won on the road at Hermann City Park, defeating Rhineland Post 147 (8-9), 10-8.
Pacific built a 6-0 lead with three runs in the top of the second and three more in the fourth, but Rhineland answered with a five-run rally in the fourth and one run in the fifth.
Post 320 tallied three runs in the sixth inning to go ahead, 9-6, and added a final insurance run in the seventh.
Rhineland notched two runs in the final frame, but ended the game with the tying run unable to get aboard and a runner stranded at second base.
Weston Kulick fired five innings for Post 320, allowing six runs (four earned) on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Wesley Branson pitched two innings of relief, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Pacific recorded 13 hits.
The top of the lineup paced the offense as each of the first five batters recorded two hits.
Trevor Klund tripled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored and collected two RBIs.
Matthew Reincke singled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Andrew Payne and Weston Kulick each singled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Joey Mach singled twice, walked and was hit by a pitch.
Luke Gerling doubled, walked and drove in a run.
Branson singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Logan Hanna singled, walked and scored.
Drew Beffa walked and scored.
Trey Kulick, a double-rostered player also on the Post 320 Freshmen team, drove in two runs.
Conner Bollinger stole a base.
Rhineland posted eight hits with triples from Parker Anderson and Charlie Roth and doubles from Lane Kohlbusch and Cole Traub.
Gavin Moore, Gavin Hackmann, Jordan Heying and Anderson each added a single.
Trent Lampkin started on the mound for Post 147, lasting 1.2 innings and allowing three runs on five hits and a walk.
Roth pitched the next 4.1 innings. He surrendered six runs on eight hits and five walks with three strikeouts.
Traub was Rhineland’s final pitcher. In one inning, he allowed one run on no hits and a walk.
Post 320 concludes the regular season Thursday at home against Hannibal Post 55 at 6 p.m.