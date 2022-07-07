The Pacific Post 320 Seniors chipped away at Union’s seven-run lead to come away with the victory Thursday at Wildcat Ballpark.
Trailing 9-2 after three innings, Pacific (7-8) battled back and ended the night with a 13-11 win over Post 297 (9-6).
“From the start, obviously we were down, but it didn’t feel like we were out,” Post 320 Manager Ryan Carter said. “We have a lot of faith in our lineup to get the job done. Defense came through for us in the last half of the game.”
The win moves Post 320 to 6-6 in league play, a half game over Hannibal Post 55 for fourth in the Ninth District standings. Union falls to 8-5, a half game behind St. Peters Post 313 (9-5) in the race for second place.
“This was a tough loss,” Post 297 Manager Mike Sachs said. “We hit the ball well enough to win but couldn’t put the game away at the end. Credit to Pacific for battling back. I think we got a little content when we went up early and you can’t do that against good teams. We will have to find a way to get better and be ready for our next games.”
Both teams got the Fourth of July fireworks started early, combining for 30 hits — 16 for Union and 14 for Pacific.
Post 297 tallied two runs in the first inning only for Pacific to even things up on a two-run home run by Ethan Simpson in the top of the second.
Union then scored four times in the second inning and three in the third to build its 9-2 advantage.
Pacific scored four times in the fourth inning and both teams added a tally in the fifth.
Post 320 drew even with three runs to tie it at 10-10 in the top of the sixth and then scored three more times in the seventh.
Left with a three-run deficit in their final set of at-bats, Union loaded the bases with nobody out.
Simpson delivered the heads-up defensive play of the game on a ground ball to second base. Simpson, the shortstop, covered the bag for a force out, but seeing he did not have time to throw the batter out at first, instead looked to third and threw behind the runner with Weston Kulick completing the tag for the unconventional double play.
While one run scored on the play, it was the last run Union was able to manage.
Simpson had the biggest day of anybody at the plate, going 4-5 with a home run, three singles, three runs scored and five runs batted in.
“He’s been huge,” Carter said. “He’s been one of our hottest bats since we moved him up to the leadoff spot. We’ve got a lot of guys coming around at the right time now, so hopefully that carries over.”
Kulick went 3-5 with three singles, a run scored and three RBIs.
“That’s why he’s in that No. 4 spot in the lineup,” Carter said. “He’s been Mr. Reliable for us there and continues to get the job done for us.”
Andrew Payne doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored three times and drove in one.
Cole Hansmann doubled, singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Trevor Klund singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored twice.
Matthew Reincke singled and walked.
Logan Hanna singled and scored.
Joey Mach, Drew Beffa and Conner Bollinger were hit by pitches.
Beffa started on the mound. In 2.2 innings, he allowed nine runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks.
Bollinger came out of the bullpen to fire 4.1 innings and earn the win. He struck out six batters while allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk.
For Union, Gavin Mabe and Marshall Gebert each collected three hits.
Gebert delivered a big blow early with a bases-loaded triple. He also doubled twice and was hit by a pitch, ending with four runs batted in and three runs scored.
Gavin Mabe singled three times, walked and drove in a run.
Conner Borgmann tripled, doubled, was hit by a pitch, hit a sacrifice fly, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Cooper Bailey singled twice, walked, stole a base and scored four times.
Landon Mabe singled twice and was hit by a pitch.
“Bailey continues to hit the ball well,” Sachs said. “He has been super consistent all year. Landon does a great job in the lead off spot for us. It was good to see Gavin have multiple hits. He’s grinding and putting together good at-bats right now.”
Coleton Anderson, Karson Eads, Braden Pracht and Noah Griffin each singled once.
Nick D’Onofrio drew a walk.
Anderson was hit by a pitch.
Eads and Griffin scored once.
Pracht drove in a run.
Griffin stole a base.
Landon Mabe started on the mound for Union, throwing five innings. He allowed seven runs (six earned) on eight hits and four walks, striking out four.
Anderson pitched one inning and allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out one.
Gavin Mabe tossed one inning and allowed three runs on four hits and a walk with one strikeout.
Post 320 rounded out the week with a road game at Hermann City Park against Rhineland Post 147 Friday. The team next plays Thursday, hosting Hannibal Post 55 in the league play finale.
Post 297 is home Tuesday against Kirkwood Post 156 Tuesday at 6 p.m.