Making up for a season-opening loss, the Pacific Post 320 Senior Legion team won Monday on the road against the Jefferson County Blazers. 7-5.
The Blazers had beaten Pacific May 25, 5-3.
With the win, Pacific improved to 5-3 on the season and next hosts Washington Post 218 Thursday. First pitch at Pacific High School is 6 p.m.
In Monday’s game, Pacific opened with a run in the top of the first. The Blazers took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the second.
Pacific added four runs in the third and two more in the fourth. The Blazers rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh, but ended short of continuing the game.
Weston Kulick went the distance for Post 320, allowing five runs (three earned) on 11 hits and one walk. He struck out two.
Joey Mach was the lone Pacific player with multiple hits. He had two, including a double.
Andrew Payne also doubled.
Mason Snider, Ethan Simpson, Jack Meyer, Drew Beffa, Ayden Biedenstein and Cole Hansmann singled.
Snider, Simpson, Payne, Kulick, Hansmann and Sam Ruszala walked.
Biedenstein and Kulick were hit by pitches.
Snider stole two bases.
Mach scored twice. Snider, Simpson, Payne, Meyer and Ruszala scored once.
Payne and Meyer each had two RBIs. Simpson, Kulick and Hansmann drove in one run apiece.
