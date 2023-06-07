An earlier start meant an earlier win for the Pacific Post 320 Seniors Saturday morning.
Post 320 greeted the weekend with a 9 a.m. start at Blanchette Park, improving to 3-0 in the Ninth District and 3-1 overall with a 14-3 rout of St. Charles Post 312 (0-2, 0-2).
After a scoreless first inning, both teams added two tallies in the second inning.
Post 320 then broke things wide open with a seven-run rally in the third inning.
St. Charles got one run back in the fourth, but a five-run inning from Post 320 in the top of the fifth concluded the contest after five innings via mercy rule.
Drew Beffa was the winning pitcher. In five innings, he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks.
“He was able to mix things up and keep their hitters off-balance,” Post 320 Manager Clint Meyer said. “Offensively, we had contributions from our entire lineup.”
Pacific knocked out 11 hits while also benefiting from six walks.
Gavin Mabe had the big knock, a two-run home run in the fifth inning.
Mabe also singled, ending the contest with two runs scored and four batted in.
“(He) had a big game, going 2-4 with a home run and four RBIs,” Meyer said. “Gavin’s shot was a no-doubter over the left field fence.”
Weston Kulick singled three times, scored twice and drove in two runs.
“Weston Kulick had a great game at the plate, getting three hits and two RBIs,” Meyer said.
Cole Hansmann doubled, singled, scored twice and drove in three runs.
Andrew Payne singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Ethan Simpson singled, walked twice, scored twice and drove in one.
Jack Meyer singled and scored twice.
Ayden Biedenstein singled, walked and scored.
Mason Snider walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Luke Gerling walked and drove in a run.
Matt Reincke drove in a run and scored.
Joey Mach was hit by a pitch.
Nolan Taylor took the loss on the mound for Post 312. In 2.1 innings, he allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits, one hit batter and three walks with three strikeouts.
Miller (first name unknown) pitched two innings and surrendered seven runs on seven hits, two hit batters and two walks with four strikeouts.
Charlie Grunwaldt recorded two outs and issued one walk.
Blake Jakul, Brody Mollerus and Miller each singled for St. Charles.
Mike Graham and Grunwaldt each walked twice.
Brady McCormack was hit by a pitch.
Miller drove in two runs and Mollerus drove in one.
Pacific followed the game with a matchup against Hannibal Post 55 Saturday, earning another victory. Post 320 next plays Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field against Washington Post 218 at 6 p.m.