A late offensive surge lifted the Pacific Post 320 Freshmen to victory Monday.
Post 320 (8-4) defeated Sullivan Post 18, 7-3, on the strength of a six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Pacific scored first with one run in the bottom of the second, but Sullivan immediately tied things up in the top of the third and then took a 3-1 lead with a pair of tallies in the top of the fourth.
Connor Mooney threw three innings as the Post 320 starter. He struck out six and allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks.
Blake Parker pitched the final four innings, holding Sullivan to two runs on four hits and two walks, while striking out nine.
At the plate, Pacific put together seven hits, all singles.
Mooney had two hits and one RBI.
Trey Kulick, Hagen Hassell, Cayden Matthes, Gavin Lane and Cole Ramirez each added a hit.
Parker, Austin Covert and Ramirez each drew a walk.
Mooney and Parker were hit by pitches.
Ramirez crossed the plate twice. Other runs were scored by Kulick, Matthes, Parker, Lane and Covert.
Kulick, Hassell, Matthes and Ramirez accounted for one RBI apiece.
Matthes, Kulick and Ethan Holzmark each stole a base.
Post 320 plays again next Tuesday, taking on Washington Post 218 at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field at 6 p.m.