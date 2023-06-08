Pacific Post 320’s Juniors opened the Ninth District schedule Sunday with double the fun.
Post 320 (4-0, 2-0) swept Hannibal Post 55 (0-7, 0-5) in a home doubleheader, 10-1 and 17-3.
First game
Post 320 scored three runs in the first inning and two in the second to open up an early lead.
Hannibal scored its lone tally in the top of the third.
Pacific finished the game off with five more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Cayden Matthes earned the win on the mound, pitching six innings with six strikeouts. He allowed one run on four hits and three walks.
Gavin Lane pitched one shutout inning with one strikeout and one hit.
Ethan Holzmark posted a double, a single, stole two bases, scored three runs and drove in one.
Lane singled twice and drove in a run.
Conner Mooney doubled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in a run.
Trey Kulick singled, walked twice, stole a base and scored three times.
Matthes singled, scored and drove in a run.
Cole Ramirez singled and drove in two.
James Imus singled, walked and stole a base.
Austin Covert walked and scored.
Carson Miller pitched five innings for Hannibal with four strikeouts. He allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks.
Kaleb Hallford pitched one inning and allowed five runs with three hits, three walks and one strikeout.
Gabe Lyons, Jayden Shuman, Paden Olson, Jordan Farr and Miller all singled.
Shuman, Tucker Elliott and Keegan Kendrick each walked.
Miller scored, driven in by Cole Baxter, who was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Second game
Post 320 rallied for seven runs in the first inning to put Post 55 on the back foot right away in the rematch.
Hannibal cut into the lead with three runs in the third inning, but a 10-run inning for Post 320 in the top of the fourth helped Pacific end the game via mercy rule.
Lucas Dohrer was the winning pitcher. In 2.2 innings, he allowed three runs on two hits with six walks and three strikeouts.
Holzmark pitched 1.1 shutout innings with two strikeouts and one walk.
Kulick and Lane each collected three hits for Post 320.
Kulick doubled, singled twice, walked, stole two bases, scored three runs and drove in one.
Lane doubled, singled twice, scored twice and drove in four.
Matthes singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Parker singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored three runs.
Dohrer singled, walked and drove in a run.
Swebilius singled, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Landon Andrew and Covert both walked twice, scored and drove in a run. Andrew also was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Mooney walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Kendrick pitched the first inning for Post 55 and allowed seven runs on four hits and three walks with two strikeouts.
Olson pitched two innings and allowed eight runs on five hits and six walks, striking out one.
Lyons recorded one out and allowed two runs on two hits and three walks.
Shuman recorded two outs and struck out one.
Baxter and Hallford each singled to account for Hannibal’s only two hits.
Shuman, Kendrick, Olson, Baxter, Nate Waters, Farr and Kale McElhoe each drew a walk.
Shuman, Olson and Baxter all scored.
Hallford and Farr were each credited with an RBI.
Post 320 matches up with Washington Post 218 Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
