The Pacific Post 320 Juniors earned another day in the sun Wednesday.
Pacific (12-9-2) knocked out Wentzville Post 323 (4-17-1), 7-4, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, advancing to the losers’ bracket quarterfinals of the Ninth District postseason tournament.
Post 320 earned the right to play Elsberry Post 226 Thursday in another elimination game while Post 323 concluded its season with Wednesday’s loss.
After two scoreless frames, Wentzville rallied for four runs in the top of the third.
Post 320 scored once in the bottom of the third, but really came alive in the bottom of the fourth.
“We finally woke ourselves up a little bit,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “I was frustrated by some of the mental mistakes we had early in the game. We’re a young team and we have some freshmen on this team. It’s a great thing for them and they need to learn. The unfortunate thing is sometimes we’ve allowed one mistake to pile into two and at this point, we can’t allow ourselves to do that in the district tournament because one more loss and we’re going packing.”
Post 320 cut the Wentzville lead to just one by adding two more tallies in the fourth inning, and threatened for more with the bases loaded and one out, before the effort was subdued as the result of a bang-bang double play on a line drive to third base.
“We got the bats rolling and were staying back on some pitches and taking the ball the opposite way,” Bruns said. “We played a little smallball there too, which is nice. We finally got some bunts down, which has been an issue.”
Pacific went right back to work in the fifth inning, loading the bases again, this time producing three more runs to take a 6-4 lead.
“We still left so many runs out there, but I wasn’t frustrated with the at-bats because we were barreling some balls up and credit to Wentzville for making some plays,” Bruns said. “We hit some hard balls at them and that’s a team that’s never going to quit, for sure.”
Post 320 got one more insurance run in the bottom of the sixth before closing out the game.
Cayden Matthes was the winning pitcher.
He recorded eight strikeouts and allowed four runs (three earned) across 5.1 innings on nine hits, one walk and one hit batter.
“I was proud of the way he settled down after that rough inning and was able to keep his composure,” Bruns said. “He started really making that curveball work for him pretty well too.”
Trey Kulick earned the save, pitching 1.2 shutout innings. He struck out three batters and allowed one hit while also hitting one batter.
Kulick also led the Post 320 offense with three hits, all singles, and three runs batted in.
Connor Mooney had the biggest knock, a double, and also singled, was hit by a pitch and walked in the contest.
Landon Swebilius singled twice and walked.
Gavin Lane singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run.
Bennett Parker singled, walked and scored three runs.
Lucas Dohrer singled, walked, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Cole Ramirez was hit by a pitch and scored.
Alex Mack started on the mound for Wentzville. In five innings, he allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits and four walks with three hit batters and six strikeouts.
Blake Gerland threw one inning and allowed one run on one hit, two walks and a hit batter with two strikeouts.
Anthony Washington doubled twice for Post 323. He also singled and drove in two runs.
Mack singled twice, stole a base and scored.
Michael Belarde singled, stole two bases and scored.
Gerland singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Conner Dalton singled, scored and drove in a run.
Justin Daly singled, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run.
Dylan Hoerschen singled and walked.
