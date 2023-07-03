Trey Kulick led the Pacific Post 320 Juniors on both sides of the ball in Wednesday’s regular season finale.
Kulick earned the win on the mound and also led Pacific at the plate as Post 320 (11-8-2, 5-3) wrapped up its regular season schedule with a 4-2 Ninth District win on the road at Sullivan Post 18 (6-7, 3-5).
On the mound, Kulick fired nine strikeouts while scattering five Sullivan hits and issuing one walk. He allowed two runs, just one of which was earned.
“Trey Kulick pitched an absolute gem for us last night,” Post 320 Manager Nathan Bruns said. “Only one walk to go along with those nine Ks. He was commanding all three of his pitches and also was a big contributor at the plate.”
At the dish, Kulick tripled and doubled with two runs scored and one RBI.
Gavin Lane, Cole Ramirez and Austin Covert each singled.
Bennett Parker and Covert both drew a walk.
Lucas Dohrer and Covert were hit by pitches.
Ramirez stole a base and scored.
“Cole Ramirez also provided us with some great at-bats as he has all season,” Bruns said. “He has been doing a fantastic job of taking the ball the opposite way and finding ways to get on base.”
Ethan Holzmark and Cayden Matthes each drove in a run.
“Overall, it was a good team effort to beat a good Sullivan team and hopefully we can take this momentum as we head into the district tournament.”
Dustin Lappe pitched 4.2 innings for Sullivan and struck out five. He allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks.
Cam Koch tossed 2.1 innings and struck out four.
Kaden Smith and Nate McReynolds each doubled for Post 18. Koch, Gibson Halbert and Isaiah Skaggs all singled.
Beau Beckett drew a walk.
Halbert and McReynolds each scored.
Skaggs was credited with an RBI.
Pacific holds the No. 5 seed in the Ninth District Tournament and Post 18 likely will be seeded seventh. Postseason play is scheduled to begin next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.